SEC raises alarm bell vs biggest scammers group

DAVAO CITY—The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued an advisory against 31 business entities who engaged in unauthorized offer of franchise or solicitation of investments in one of the biggest group to engage in unauthorized investment solicitation scheme.

One of them is a food outlet in Davao City offering franchise and co-ownership to its business that the SEC said insufficiently meets registration requirements.

The regulator said its Enforcement and Investor Protection Department (EIPD) has issued the advisory against the Kamayo Seafoods Buffet and/or Kamayo Seafoods Franchising and co-ownership program and/or the Kamayo Food Park co-ownership program. The SEC said the individuals behind these operate within its jurisdiction covering the Davao Region, the Soccsksargen region, Cotabato City and Maguindanao provinces.

The regulator said the business establishment “entices the public by offering an investment in the guise of a franchising and co-ownership program that will earn five percent to 15 percent monthly income.”

“As the above described scheme involves the sale of securities to the public, the Securities Regulation Code (SRC) requires that these securities are duly registered and that the concerned entities and/or its agents have appropriate registration and/or license to sell such securities to the public pursuant to Section 8 and 28 of the SRC,” read the statement the SEC issued over the weekend.

The regulator warns those who act as salesmen, brokers, dealers, agents, representatives, promoters, operators, recruiters, uplines, influencers, endorsers, abettors and enablers of Kamayo Seafoods Buffet/Kamayo Seafoods Franchising and co-ownership program/Kamayo Food Park co-ownership program. These individuals who sell or convince people “to invest in their investment schemes, including solicitations or recruitment through the Internet, may, likewise, be prosecuted and held criminally liable,” the SEC’s statement read.

The SEC said actions undertaken on for and in behalf of the named establishment would be illegal acts under Section 11 of the Financial Products and Services Consumer Protection Act and Section 28 of the SRC “and for the two offenses, both are penalized separately with a maximum fine of P5 million or maximum penalty of 21 years imprisonment or both pursuant to Section 73 of the SRC.”

The regulator has also advised the public against dealing with 30 other entities that are soliciting investments without the necessary license from the SEC.

The establishment are: ZTOCK operated and offered by Wetrade Technologies Pte Ltd; Hedge Bit Trading Inc.; New Gen-Z Holdings Marketing Group; Better Experience; DT Trading Data/Data Technology Trading; AJC 888 Inc.; 7-Eleven Electronic Commerce Ltd./7-Eleven Electronic Commerce Ltd.-Passi Branch; 888 Partners Corp.; Budgetarian Online Shop; Hailey & Holley Spa and/or Ms. Ionie Mae Cruz Guzman; Integrated Digital Success; Upsolution Online Shop International; Grind O’Clock Corp.; Bonnie Mall; Double R Aggregates/ Double R Trucking and Aggregates OPC; Innov8Wealth Global; Ayala Corp. Group Inc./Ayala Corp. Budgetarian Online Shop/Global Online Ayala Corp./ Bellavita Ayala Corp./ Ayala Corp. e-Commerce; 99Dragons Ph; Hopeprices Investment; Morgan Stanley Investment Firm Elinyapp/ELINY-Ph.com/ELINY_app; Multi-Asset Solution (MAS) and/or Multi-Asset Financial Consultancy Services and/or JBF & Gainz Philippines Founder; Hope Advertisement Marketing /Hope Financial Marketing OPC; Mengay Benta Slot/NYU Meng’s Paluwagan; Wisteria Lane; Eatcited Pasalubong Center; Ariamall/Amelia Mall Online/Amelia Mall Philippines Inc.; Centuros Finance Group II; Moo Farm; Ayn e-Commerce; Alao/Alao Investment Platform; and, CCO Media/CCO Media Philippines/Clear Channel Outdoor Asia Corp.

These groups have been found to be engaging in unauthorized investment-taking activities by either borrowing capital from investors, using said capital to allegedly buy products, then selling said products to consumers, and finally giving back the profits to the investors, according to the SEC. These entities and the individuals behind them also promise investors fixed earnings or pose as legitimate investment websites and mobile applications. They send emails and letters via facsimile or regular post to the victims, requiring them to pay an “advance fee” before receiving a significant share of a large sum of money, the SEC added.

The regulator further said these entities also pose as legitimate and reputable financial institutions.

The SEC said these groups resemble a pyramid/Ponzi scheme, “where investors earn through recruitment fees instead of the sale of actual products/services, and investors are paid using the contribution of new members, according to the SEC.”

“We are reminding the public to exercise caution when dealing with individuals or groups soliciting investments for and on their behalf,” the regulator said.