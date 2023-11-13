‘PPA fee hikes must undergo EODB-mandated assessment’

ANY fee increase that the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) intends to impose must go through a regulatory impact assessment (RIA) required under the Ease of Doing Business (EODB) Law, according to local exporters.

In a letter signed by Philippine Exporters Confederation, Inc. (Philexport) Sergio R. Ortiz-Luis Jr., local exporters recommended that the planned rate hike undergo a RIA as standard operating procedure under the EODB law.

Local exporters said PPA is proposing to increase by 32 percent the storage charges for import, export, and transshipment containers; and by 150 percent the surcharges of the corresponding storage rates with increase for reefer containers.



“Any additional cost will hurt the economy and stakeholders that are facing inflation and weak global economy,” Philexport said in a recent PPA hearing.

The Supply Chain Management Association of the Philippines — also in a recent hearing — called the proposed rate increase ill-timed, given the recent rise in transport fare, minimum wage, and prices of basic commodities.

Other attendees suggested either deferring the rate hike or spreading the increase in tranches over a three-year period.

Aside from an RIA of the proposed regulation, Ortiz-Luis in the Philexport letter also recommended that no fees be imposed in situations when containers overstayed due to reasons beyond the shipper’s control.

Local exporters also recommended that national and local holidays be excluded in counting the days to be charged beyond the FSP; as well as to base the rate of increase on the average inflation level recorded since the last fee adjustment.

“(PPA should) pressure shipping lines to put up their respective yards for parking containers or keep track of container yards with available storage space,” Philexport said.

In a public consultation last October 18, PPA sought stakeholder feedback on its intention to raise storage charges for foreign containerized cargoes at all its administered ports nationwide.

PPA said foreign cargo are assessed for storage charges when they remain at PPA ports beyond the free storage period (FSP). Foreign containers include import cargo, export cargo and transshipments.

However, Philexport said the EODB Act seeks to provide a detailed appraisal of the potential impacts of a new regulation and ensure that this regulation will enhance stakeholders’ welfare, with the benefits exceeding the costs.

Philexport also lamented it had not even received a copy of PPA’s proposal even after the five-day deadline for position papers has lapsed. The deadline for position papers was five days after the October 18 hearing or October 23.

“For record purposes, please note that as of this writing, we have not received this document which should have been the basis of our position despite our repeated email request for a copy. This position was then made based on the pieces of information that were quickly flashed on the Zoom screen during the hearing,” the letter stated.

As port regulator, PPA is empowered to levy dues, rates, or charges for the use of the premises, works, appliances, facilities, or for services provided by or belonging to the Authority.

In January, stakeholders in the maritime industry, with backing from top business groups, united in asking President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr. to immediately revoke a PPA order imposing an additional container monitoring system in the current ports operations. Implementation of the order will “result in an almost 50 percent increase in the logistics cost of imported goods,” according to them.

In an urgent open letter to the President, 17 groups said there is no need to implement PPA Administrative Order No. 04-2021 or the proposed additional container monitoring system.

The stakeholders warned that the Trusted Operator Program-Container Registry Monitoring System (TOP-CRMS) and Empty Container Storage Shared Service Facility (ECSSSF) may “end up derailing the (Marcos) administration’s economic recovery efforts.”

The group underscored that its estimates show that implementation of the Order will “result in an almost a 50-percent increase in the logistics cost of imported goods.”