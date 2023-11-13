‘Pogo cost-benefit analysis has PHL losing ₱14B, plus reputational risk’

A COST-BENEFIT analysis by government economists has put the estimated loss to the republic from the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (Pogo) at over P14 billion, defeating the argument of its economic value while worsening reputational risks to the country from revelations of sordid crimes by syndicates hiding behind the Pogo.

The bipartisan sentiment in the Senate for the phaseout of Pogo summed this up recently, as the call for a Pogo ban snowballed from the latest reports of sex dens raided by authorities, complete with a “torture chamber in the middle of the city.”

The call ban to completely Pogos is now being led by majority Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian and Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros, whose Committee on Women has called hearings on Pogo-related crimes, especially victimizing women.

The two senators said the Department of Finance and the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) recently briefed senators with their updated estimates on the pros and cons of keeping Pogos as an economic sector. “On the high side, you have to look at this as cost and benefit…”said Gatchalian.

“What are the costs? Reputational cost, number one. Who will come here in the Philippines to invest if you have a torture chamber in the middle of the city?” he wondered aloud, alluding to last week’s raid of a Pogo-related establishment in Pasay City that was being used for prostitution, victimizing mostly foreign women.

“We are losing about P14.03 billion a year on the cost-benefit analysis. So in other words, this trade—and Senator Risa is right here—is unsustainable. Because there’s a huge cost we must face…Conducting these raids, these rescues [of victims], that has a cost.”

Since getting several senators to sign his Ways and Means committee report on Pogos, Gatchalian has urged a total ban on the operations of Pogo in the country, saying “they make the country a human trafficking and slavery hub in the world.”

At a hearing last November 10 of the Hontiveros-led Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender, Gatchalian said this form of Pogo hub couldn’t be done by ordinary criminals but by an organized and well-connected criminal syndicates.

“This happened because they were hiding [behind] a legitimate and licensed POGO operator. We will see that there is a failure on regulation and because there is a failure on regulation, we are now the victims of these syndicates,” Gatchalian said.

“Pogo has been banned in many countries and because we are the only one left here, the syndicates come and victimize not only foreigners but our own countrymen. What I fear is that it will get worse and worse and more of our countrymen will be victims,” he added.

Gatchalian accompanied Sen. Risa Hontiveros on ocular inspection at a POGO hub (Smart Web Technology) in Pasay City.

Hontiveros said the victims rescued from the Smart Web raid are keen on going home. “We want to highlight the human cost of trafficking, the human cost from these Pogo scams, on the most vulnerable of people.”

Asked about a 2022 report that the country could lose billions from the shutdown of POGOs, Hontiveros said they have since found this to be a “myth” because the cost-benefit analysis debunks this.

She noted that many “so-called legal, legitimate Pogos” that used to hold legitimate permits were found to owe the government billions of taxes even before the pandemic, when their operations were at their peak.

“What kind of transfer of technology, or share of GDP for the country are we talking about here? Sen. Sherwin can answer that, he will say it’s very small. We recently passed the Tatak Pinoy Bill [of Sen. Sonny Angara] and we are talking in plenary of having a solid industrial policy. Why would we wish to become outliers in the global economy?” she wondered aloud.

“Do we want to be the backyard in the region for sex trafficking? Any government worth its salt [wouldn’t want that], and we in Congress can think of much better [ways to boost the economy.”

Compared to the BPOs, which bring in billions of dollars, the Pogo contribution is miniscule, “and the BPO is earning two, three times bigger…” without the risk of being used for sex trafficking, she said.