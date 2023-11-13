Officials: New rules unfetter MIF from ‘undue influence’

LAWMAKERS and economic managers assured the public that the Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF) would remain “independent” from “undue influence” following the revision of the state’s sovereign investment fund’s rules and regulations.

House Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez claimed that the revised and final implementing rules and regulations (IRR) shall “protect” and “guarantee” the funds from “dangers of political interference.”

“This move is a significant step towards enhancing corporate governance and ensuring that the MIF is managed with the utmost transparency and accountability,” Romualdez said in a statement on Sunday.

The lawmaker argued that the revisions made to the MIF’s IRR “strengthened” the independence of the board of directors of the Maharlika Investment Corp., the entity to manage the fund.

“The autonomy of the MIC Board allows for more objective and effective decision-making, free from undue political influence. This is crucial in overseeing a fund of this magnitude, which is pivotal to our nation’s economic growth,” Romualdez was quoted in a statement as saying.

According to him, the final IRR “clarifies the Board’s discretionary powers while ensuring adherence to the law and alignment with the nation’s socioeconomic development program.”

Albay Rep. Joey Sarte Salceda, one of the original authors of the MIF, emphasized anew that the revisions made to the IRR were concerned with the selection of the officials who will lead the MIC.

“As I said repeatedly during the past month, it was always about recruiting who the President thinks can run MIF best. The most important change here is that the President can now require the Advisory Body to submit additional names if he sees that to be necessary,” Salceda said through a statement issued last Sunday.

“Considering that the nominees still have to pass all necessary qualifications set by the Advisory Body, that actually widens the net we cast for appointees to lead the MIF. That was almost the entire point of the revision,” the lawmaker added.

Budget Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman shared the optimism of the lawmakers that the IRR revisions would allow the MIC board to have the “liberty and flexibility to fulfill its mandate.”

“The President earlier assured that the members of the Maharlika Investment Corporation (MIC) Board, whose primary job is to rule and administer the MIC, its assets and investments by law, will have the necessary freedom to oversee the fund without undue political interventions that will impede its fulfillment of functions,” Pangandaman said.

The budget chief also reiterated that the economic managers remain optimistic that the MIF would be functional before the year ends.

“As a member of the Philippine economic team, I commit my full and unequivocal support for the smooth implementation of the MIF’s IRR, with trust and confidence that MIF’s managers will perform their duties and responsibilities to the best of their abilities for the good of the nation,” said Pangandaman, who also heads the state’s Development Budget Coordination Committee.

One of the key revisions in the MIF’s IRR was the inclusion of a new section or provision that provided the President with the power to reject the recommended people by the Advisory Body to fill the vacant positions of the MIC. In doing so, the President will also have the power to “require” the Advisory Body to “submit additional names of nominees.”

The revised MIF IRR also made changes to the qualifications of the MIC officials from regular directors, independent directors to its President and CEO as well as Chief Investment and Operating Officer (CIIO).

First, the new guidelines removed the additional qualifications for regular and independent directors, which required that they must have a master’s degree and a minimum of 10 years experience in finance and related industries.

For the President and CEO, a candidate even without an advanced degree like a master’s degree or doctorate degree can now hold the position. Also, in the previous guidelines the President and CEO was required to have at least 10 years of experience in senior leadership roles as well as experience with ESG.

The requirements for the CIIO position has been trimmed down to just one requirement: he/she must hold a degree in finance and has a proven expertise in managing a team of financial analysts and investment professionals.

The previous IRR stipulated at least 10 requirements and characteristics that the prospective CIIO must possess.