Nlex begins Meycauayan northbound exit project

Nlex Corp. has started widening the Meycauayan Northbound Exit of the North Luzon Expressway (Nlex), a move that will help decongest traffic in the area.

The project, according to Nlex President Luigi Bautista, involves the addition of one lane to the Meycauayan Northbound Exit, expanding it from two lanes to three.

Bautista added that the company is also building a new northbound exit at F. Raymundo in Barangay Pandayan.

Expected to be completed before Christmas, these initiatives aim to alleviate the frequent traffic congestion in Nlex Meycauayan, which is attributed to the high volume of vehicles. “During the construction period, minimal lane closures will be implemented at the latter stage of the project. We would like to assure our motorists that traffic management and safety measures will be in place to ensure motorists’ safety and minimize travel delays. Road signs and other warning devices will also be installed to guide motorists,” said Bautista.

The expanded Meycauayan exit ramp will increase capacity and improve traffic flow, particularly for vehicles heading towards Iba/Camalig road. The new F. Raymundo Exit is designed as an alternative route to bypass the Meycauayan Interchange and the busy Iba/Camalig road.

“We are optimistic that once these additional infrastructure solutions are in place, our motorists will experience smoother traffic flow in the area, especially during peak hours,” Bautista added.

In response to the increasing vehicle volume, the local government of Meycauayan has committed to enhancing the local roads leading from these exits.

A traffic mobility and decongestion study commissioned by Nlex in July 2023 highlighted the city’s rapid economic growth and the resultant high traffic demand. The ramp expansion and new exit construction are seen as immediate solutions to the traffic issues in Nlex Meycauayan.