NGCP defends CSR, PR expenses

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) defended over the weekend the legitimacy of its expenses for corporate social responsibility (CSR) and public relations (PR).

NGCP said the P2.4 billion spent on CSR and PR activities are “bona fide transactions” that are part and parcel of the expenses applied, reviewed, and approved by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC).

“Like any other business, all legitimate business expenses are included to determine pricing. NGCP is a highly regulated entity where our revenue is capped, margins are determined by regulators, expenses reviewed and rationalized, and our recoveries regulated. Whatever we bill our customers is only what the regulator allows us to.”

The company clarified the legitimacy and need for these expenses, especially in consideration of communities affected by transmission projects.

“NGCP allocates a certain amount of allowed revenue to CSR projects. Transmission line projects, to some extent, become a burden to project-affected persons living in areas traversed by these lines.

To alleviate these communities hosting our projects, NGCP implements CSR projects to help these communities thrive and develop. These expenses were found to be in order by the ERC after careful calibration and were duly approved. These are all legitimate business expenses to ensure reliable and efficient transmission services,” NGCP said.

The ERC approved the allocation for CSR projects for the third regulatory period covering the years 2011 to 2015. During this period, NGCP was able to carry out alternative learning systems for out of school youth in 15 host communities, provided school supplies to grade school students in over 700 schools nationwide through the Gamit na Bulilit program, and provided computer tablets to aid modernization in 71 schools.

The company also constructed classroom buildings, water systems, multi-purpose covered courts, and other social infrastructure projects for 18 host communities; conducted medical missions; conducted relief operations for typhoon and earthquake victims in 16 host communities; provided livelihood training and development; and provided educational grants for college students in 143 state universities and colleges.

Also, NGCP said it did not pay an exorbitant amount to its 4,700 employees. From 2016 to 2020, NGCP salaries and employee benefits totaled P20.9 billion. When divided by 4,700 employees, on a 5-year period, this would result in P889,000 per year or roughly P68,000 per month for 13 months, including Christmas bonus.

“This already includes overtime, night shift differential, and other performance-based bonuses.”

NGCP reiterated that this comprises only 3.5 percent of what consumers pay for in their monthly electricity bill. This means, for every P100, only P3.50 goes to NGCP as transmission charge.

“As a partner in the country’s progress and development, NGCP makes sure that while we help develop the grid and provide quality transmission services, we also have an obligation to the communities hosting our transmission projects, while complying with the rules set forth upon us by the regulator.”