Muntinlupa RTC allows De Lima, co-accused to post bail in illegal drug case

THE Regional Trial Court (RTC) of Muntinlupa has granted the petition filed by detained former senator Leila de Lima to post bail in the remaining illegal drug case filed against her in connection with he alleged involvement in the illegal drug trade inside the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) in Muntinlupa City during her stint as justice secretary.

Muntinlupa City Regional Trial Court Branch 206 Presiding Judge Gener Gito reversed his previous decision denying de Lima’s plea to post bail.

“Motions for reconsideration of the concerned accused are granted. Thus, the Order of the Court dated June 07, 2023, is reconsidered,” the trial court said in its order released yesterday.

Also allowed to post bail were De Lima’s co-accused namely former Bureau of Corrections chief Franklin Jesus Bucayu, her former aide Ronnie Dayan, de Lima’s former security aide, Joenel Sanchez and Jad Dera. The trial court set the bail amount for the temporary release of De Lima and her co-accused at P300,000 each.

State prosecutors accused de Lima and Bucayu of tolerating the illegal drugs trade inside the national penitentiary from May 2013 to May 2015 when she was serving as the Justice Secretary.

De Lima has repeatedly denied the accusations, claiming that the charges were politically motivated being a staunch critic of then President Duterte.

The former senator was charged with several illegal drug cases at the height of Duterte’s anti-illegal drug war campaign, which she denounced due to human rights violations committed by law enforcers.

Last May 12, 2023, Muntinlupa RTC Branch 204 Presiding Judge Joseph Abraham Alcantara acquitted De Lima in her second drug case for lack of merit

In February 2021, Branch 205 of the Muntinlupa RTC granted her demurrer to evidence that resulted in the dismissal of the first drug case against her on the ground of insufficiency of evidence.

De Lima has been in detention at Camp Crame since February 2017.

Image credits: AP





