‘MPIC still keen on Axelum’

Tokyo, Japan—Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC) said it is still interested in acquiring a significant stake in Axelum Resources Corp., maker of coconut products, after talks were extended last month.

June Cheryl A. Cabal-Revilla, MPIC’s CFO, chief sustainability officer and chief risk officer, said Axelum failed to hit some of its targets, which will cause MPIC’s due diligence to restart.

“The valuation is in discussion in terms of finalizing it obviously because they have not met their targets, and they’re going to reforecast their numbers,” Revilla said. “They were saying that they envisage the US market to be back at the prepandemic level. But it has not been the case.”

“And so we have to dig deeper into the assumptions and the KPIs [key performance indicators], etc. And then next week, we will have a meeting with them and then we will see their forecast for 2024, because we did the due diligence early last year towards the end of the year and early this year also. But through the unfolding of results in 2023, they’ve been very far from their numbers.”

The due diligence was supposed to have been completed by the end of October, but Revilla said it had to be “extended mutually because they have to rework their numbers.”

“But, I think from our own perspective and theirs, we want to be able to close it hopefully by the end of the year, subject again to the extended due diligence and them being able to explain their forecast and the results and outcome of their numbers.”

Axelum reported a loss of P427.99 million in January to September, a reversal of the P717.27-million income it recorded last year. Most of the losses were seen in the third quarter, when Axelum declared a loss of P302.02 million, from the previous year’s P296.43-million income.

Sales for the nine-month period fell 19 percent to P4.27 billion from the previous year’s P5.31 billion.

Axelum booked a one-time loss on inventory write-down amounting to P309.88 million, which “reflects management’s current estimate of the unfavorable market price movement on finished goods inventory.” Excluding this one-off item, core net income came in at P7.85 million.

Last February, MPIC said its agribusiness unit will acquire a 34.76 percent stake in Axelum for P5.32 billion.