Meralco to revise proposed revenue requirement—exec

The Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) is revising its proposed Annual Revenue Requirement (ARR) and Performance Incentive Scheme (PIS) that are supposedly intended for years 2023 up to 2026 because the numbers no longer reflect the utility firm’s actual spending, according to a company official.

Under the Fifth Regulatory Period (5RP) filed in March 2022, Meralco proposed a total ARR of P320.4 billion at an average price of P1.5702 per kilowatt hour (kWh). The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), however, has yet to act on Meralco’s application.

Meralco, according to Regulatory Management Office head Jose Ronald Valles, withdrew its 5RP application and filed an urgent omnibus motion to allow the utility firm to refile its 5RP application to cover the period from regulatory years (RY) 2025 to 2028; to consider RY2023 and 2024 as lapsed period and use P1.3522 per kWh as the final rate during this period; and re-file its application on February 15, 2024 before the start of RY2025.

Meralco said the final rate of P1.3522 per kWh is much lower than the average rate of P1.57 per kWh originally indicated in its application.

He said the ARR must be based on a forward-looking analysis of forecast cash flow requirements and must represent the optimal forecast revenue requirement. However, due to delays, the resolution of its application is no longer based on forecasts as the first RY of the 5RP ended on June 30, 2023, while the company is almost midway through the second RY of the 5RP.

With the additional activities to be completed, he said it is likely that the final resolution of the case will not be completed even before the end of RY2024.

Further, he said, “supervening factors,” such as additional operational expenditure (opex) and capital expenditure (capex) due to new regulatory impositions, should be considered in the new 5RP application.

“We are proposing a different period this time to start RY2025 up to RY2028. We are preparing the requirements for each of those years with the change and besides one of the reasons why we are withdrawing the application, for example, supervening events in the form of new regulations. We need to consider the impact of these in terms opex and capex,” Valles said.

When asked for the revised ARR amount, Valles said Meralco has yet to come up with it, but “there’s a big chance it’s not going to be the same amount.” He added that the new 5RP forecasts are now being prepared in anticipation of ERC’s approval of the proposed withdrawal and re-filing of the application.

In its application, Meralco said its filing was made in accordance with the ERC’s revised Rules for setting Distribution Wheeling Rates (RDWR) for privately-owned Distribution Utilities (DUs) entering Performance Based Regulation (PBR).

The revised RDWR provides the framework for ERC’s evaluation of the private DUs’ revenue applications and ensure that the rates that will be charged to their customers are just and reasonable.

Under PBR, DUs are either rewarded or fined depending on their actual performance. It is an internationally-accepted rate setting methodology and an alternative to the return-on-rate-base (RORB) methodology currently being used by DUs in gauging their returns. It is used in determining the distribution and transmission rates.

The ERC, for its part, said the review on all DUs, including Meralco, has commenced. “We have pending legal issues that we need to resolve and we will resolve them very soon. The review is progressing,” said chairman Monalisa Dimalanta.