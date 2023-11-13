Marubeni vows to support Maynilad infra upgrades

Tokyo, Japan—Marubeni Corp., the Japanese investor in West Zone concessionaire Maynilad Water Services Inc., said it is committed to increase its investments in the Philippines despite the regulatory issues it faced over the years.

“We are willing to continue our business in the Philippines. That’s our commitment,” Marubeni Environmental Infrastructure Department General Manager Kazuaki Shibuya told reporters in an interview.

“We, as Marubeni, will continue to contribute to Maynilad for their improvement and including the IPO [initial public offering], which is expected in a few years’ time. In time, I hope Maynilad will contribute to Marubeni’s profit.”

Maynilad was the first private company to obtain a commercial loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). Marubeni was instrumental in the forging of the loan agreement between JICA and Maynilad.

“We have a contract risk system so we will get countries in terms of the type of technology they use, political situation, bureaucratic situation. We kind of put a credit limit on these countries. From our point of view, the Philippines has much more space in the margin,” Shibuya said.

Marubeni bought a 20-percent stake in Maynilad in 2013. Metro Pacific Investments Corp., the now-delisted firm led by Manuel V. Pangilinan, owns 56.8 percent and operates the company, while DMCI Holdings Inc. owns 40.98 percent.

Ramoncito S. Fernandez, president of Maynilad, said the company plans to go public by 2026, but it will continue to invest in its water assets. The company may invest around P163 billion in the next five years. This commitment was part of its concession agreement with the government.

The company, he said, will spend some P22 billion to P26 billion this year and P31 billion next year.

“It’s too early to talk about it (IPO). But definitely, as I mentioned, it will be a significant IPO when we go out, where we believe that the value that we’ve created and will continue to create will be significant,” Fernandez said.

There are also talks of a merger with Metro Pacific Water, MPIC’s lead investor for all water and wastewater infrastructure projects outside of Metro Manila, to make Maynilad more attractive to investors.

“I think the next three years, we have enough leverage left, and our balance sheet can absorb additional debt. That’s why we have been tapping the debt market for the last two to three years. We will continue to tap the debt market, assuming you’re good enough to invest,” Fernandez said.

“But moving forward, at a certain point, we will need to really conduct the IPO to continue growing and continue investing including funding the growth story.”

Marubeni stayed on as one of the strategic investors of Maynilad during its contract review with the government, during which Fernandez said the company was not able to access loans.

A concession agreement was signed in 2021, in which Maynilad will provide water and wastewater services in the West Zone until end-July 2037.