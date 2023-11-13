Marcos guarantees justice for slain radio broadcaster

LAW enforcement agencies are “exerting all efforts” to bring justice by apprehending those behind the fatal shooting of a radio broadcaster last November 5, assured President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to the victim’s family last Sunday.

According to the Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS) led by Undersecretary Paul M. Gutierrez, there are “promising results” in the investigation in the killing of Juan T. Jumalon, also known as “DJ Johnny Walker.”

“The leads and possible motives being pursued by the investigators are showing promising results pointing to a faster resolution of this incident,” said Gutierrez.

Jumalon was shot by a still unknown assailant while on-air at the Misamis Oriental’s Gold FM 94.7 radio station at around 5 AM Sunday morning. The radio station operates from his house.

CCTV footage from the broadcaster’s home showed two men with guns entering the house through the garage.

“This is the instruction of the President and I am glad to note that our law enforcement bodies are exerting their efforts to give justice to the Jumalons,” said Gutierrez.

The PTFoMS is working with Misamis Occidental police director, P/Col. Dwight D. Monato in the investigation, with a team named “Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) Johnny Walker.”

In addition, Gutierrez also met with agents from the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the regional office of the Directorate for Investigation and Detection Management (DIDM) of the Philippine National Police.

As of this writing, a total of P3.7 million (roughly $66,165) in reward money has been promised for the arrest of any of the three suspects in the killing of the broadcaster.

The office of Governor Henry S. Oaminal Sr. also promised a reward of P500,000 to anyone who could provide information on the suspects’ whereabouts, and P3 million to any law enforcer who could arrest any of them.

The amount of P100,000 had been put up by the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission and another P100,000 had been pledged to the PTFoMS for any information leading to the suspects’ arrest.

“More than the expression of sympathy and the granting of financial support, what we are after here is justice for the victim through the apprehension of the identified suspect and his confederates leading to the unmasking of the mastermind, if there is any,” said Gutierrez.

Romualdez’s aid

MEANWHILE, the office of Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez said Guitterez personally handed over the P250,000 worth of assistance given by the lawmaker to the family of Jumalon.

“After suddenly losing a breadwinner, it’s really difficult for a family to pick up the pieces and carry on with their lives,” Romualdez was quoted in a statement as saying.

The statement said Jumalon’s relatives “gave their heartfelt thanks” to Romualdez and to others who have helped them during their ordeal.

The Speaker had earlier condemned the slaying of the broadcaster.

According to Romualdez, the PNP had already filed murder charges against three suspects tagged in Jumalon’s killing.

“No matter what the motive is behind this killing, the Philippine media lost another one of its members, and we don’t want this to keep on happening,” the lawmaker added.

“We in Congress will take concrete steps to ensure that the every member of the fourth estate are protected from these senseless killings. They must not live in fear just because of their chosen profession,” added the Leyte 1st District congressman.