Kaya FC-Iloilo tops Women’s League

KAYA FC-Iloilo clinched its maiden Philippine Football League Women’s League (PFFWL) sponsored by Coca-Cola Philippines title after a 1-0 win over Manila Digger FC in the final last Saturday at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila.

Sheen Nicole Ramores scored the match winner in the 86th minute as Kaya won its first PFFWL crown in front of a big crowd that included Coca-Cola Philippines President Tony Del Rosario, Philippine Football Federation President Mariano Araneta and Philippine Women’s National team manager Jeff Cheng.

Far Eastern University was third after a 2-1 win over De La Salle University with Dionesa Tolentin scoring the winner in the 53rd minute after Angelica Teves levelled Carmela Altiche’s opener.

The substitute was left unmarked in the box before beating Manila Digger’s Ayishatu Simpson with a low strike.

“I’m happy for Kaya, it’s another historic achievement for the club,” Kaya coach Let Dimzon said. “We’re the first club to win the PFF Women’s League and it is a huge honor for us to get this title.”

Dimzon hopes the tournament will continue with more stakeholders investing in women’s football.

Manila Digger was reduced to 10 players after Hannah Pachejo was sent off in the 26th minute for a second yellow card.

Kaya almost took the lead in the 54th minute after Camille Rodriguez was brought down inside the box, but her penalty kick was denied by Simpson.

Sara Castañeda created the opportunity for Ramores after he initial strike was blocked by the Digger defense

Kaya’s Shelah Cadag, who scored 12 goals this season, was named as the Tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

“All our hardwork and sacrifice paid off with this win,” said Cadag. “We did our best and we thank everyone who supported us. It was a good game because we fought hard until the end.”

Manila Digger’s Simpson claimed the league’s best goalkeeper plum. Far Eastern University’s Jonela Albiño was adjudged as the league’s best defender, while Kaya’s Charisa Lemoran was named as the Best Midfielder.

Teves and Tuloy FC’s Isabella Bandoja were jointly awarded as the league’s top scorers with 19 goals this season.