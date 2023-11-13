JRU meets EAC for ‘crucial’ NCAA Final Four berth 

Jose Rizal University and Emilio Aguinaldo College chase a Final Four berth as the two collide today in a crucial NCAA Season 99 duel at the Filoil EcoOil Arena that could alter the continuously changing league landscape.

The Bombers are precariously grasping at straws and clinging onto the No. 4 spot with a 9-6 record while the Generals are not that far behind and just a full points off the former with an 8-7 record.

But a win by either one when they clash at 3:30 p.m. would surely make or break their respective semifinal bids.

It would be interesting to see JRU and EAC would ride the crest of their most recent victory with the former besting Letran, 79-74, and the latter blasting Arellano U, 77-64, Saturday.

Bombers coach Louie Gonzales should make his return after serving a one-game suspension in their last outing.

For the Jerson Cabiltes-mentored Generals, they are hoping to draw another royal game from King Gurtiza, who was kingly following a 23-point, six-rebound, two assist, two-steal and one-block effort a game back.

Expect also a bounce-back performance for the troika of JP Maguliano, Nat Cosejo and Ralph Robin, who combined for a measly 22-point effort after averaging a combined 42 entering that duel.

Cabiltes would surely love to see not just Gurtiza but his “Big Three” step up in a critical game versus JRU.

Meanwhile, AU (2-12) and Letran (1-14) battle in a non-bearing duel at 1:30 p.m.

