Jetti allots ₱1.5B for service stations

Jetti Petroleum Inc. is allocating P1.5 billion to build 100 more service stations, which will expand its petrol station network to 300 by the first quarter of 2025.

The oil firm is expected to end the year with 200 stations. “A capex [capital expenditure] of P1.5 billion has been allotted for the additional 100 stations moving towards first quarter of 2025.”

Last week, Jetti re-opened its Macapagal station, nearly three years since it was closed for renovations. The oil firm spent P15.5 million.

“Jetti Macapagal Station is the company’s flagship station and is part of a new design concept that shares the same space with the company’s corporate headquarters. The company strategically envisioned this property to be a landmark point of destination that will also embody our slogan Gasolina ng Bayan and continue providing quality fuels to consumers at fair prices,” said Jetti President Leo Bellas.

The Macapagal station first opened in 2004 and has been in service for around 15 years before closing for renovations. It was one of the first petroleum stations in the Pasay central business district area.

“Gasolina ng Bayan is an affirmation of the values, principles and quality that Jetti represents. It is a promise that offers better products and services to our community,” said Aaron Punzalan, Jetti Macapagal Station dealer and operator.