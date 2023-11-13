Indigent Moro children get free birth certificates

DAVAO CITY—Another group of 300 children from poor families in the Bangsamoro region would get their legal status that have been deprived of many Moro residents of previous generation.

Some 100 of them from Barangay Pura of Datu Blah Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte would get the first batch of free birth certificates as part of this year’s Children’s Month celebration in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

The birth certificates were distributed as part of the outreach program on November 7 of the Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD), which a year earlier, also initiated the birth registration of children in the island provinces of Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi, all part of the BARMM.

MSSD Minister Raissa Jajurie emphasized that among the basic rights of children is to have their ‘own identity’ through birth certificates.

“Kasama po sa karapatan ng mga bata ay magkaroon ng identity at kasama sa pagpapatibay ng kanilang identity ay ang magkaroon ng birth certificates. [Part of the rights of children is to have their own identity and a birth certificate],” Jajurie said.

A birth certificate is useful in availing any of the regional and national government services such as in health, education, and social programs, the Bangsamoro information office said.

Jajurie said that the 100 children are just initial of the 300 total beneficiaries of the free birth registration in the town of Datu Blah Sinsuat.

Aside from the certificates, the children also received school bags and supplies, water tumblers, umbrellas, and meals.