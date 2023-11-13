Foresters eye increased wood production

SUBIC BAY FREEPORT—Professional foresters in the country mapped out strategies to increase the production of forest products in the country and attain wood and non-timber self-sufficiency during a 5-day convention here that brought together some 3,000 members of the Society of Filipino Foresters Inc. (SFFI).

Forester Patrick Escusa, who hails from Olongapo City, said the convention delegates advocated for forest products sufficiency and climate resiliency and discussed how these could be attained on a national scale.

“We want to bring back the pride of the Philippine forestry industry wherein [country’s] forests managed by Filipino foresters would be the source of the best lumber, not just for our country but also for the international market,” Escusa said.

“What we envisioned was the establishment of a million-hectare forest plantation program to be managed by a corporation of Filipino foresters,” he added.

SFFI Region 3 Council President Laudemir S. Salac, who is also the overall chairman for the 2023 SFFI conference, pointed out the huge demand for Philippine forest products and noted that lumber from local dipterocarp trees are branded as Philippine mahogany in the export market.

However, the local forest industry has been waning over the years, Salac and other convention speakers bewailed.

As early as 2015, the Forest Management Bureau of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR-FMB) reported that the Philippines requires six million cubic meters of wood annually and that this demand for wood is projected to increase in the next few years. Out of this national demand for wood, only 25 percent comes from local sources while 75 percent are imported, the DENR-FMB said.

A 2021 report by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agriculture Service (FAS) in Manila also concluded that declining lumber and wood products in the country “cannot meet the country’s growing demand for residential, commercial, and public construction projects.”

The FAS Manila then forecast a 5-percent rise in wood imports by the end of 2021 and “additional (import market) opportunities over the following years.”

In the Subic convention, foresters sought to arrest the decline in wood and non-timber production by getting to the bottom of the problem: redefining the role of foresters; special skills that would make a forester world-class; alternative livelihood for foresters; and, the need for the forestry sector to contribute to the national economy.

The SFFI conference, which coincided with the group’s 75th founding anniversary, kicked off with a forestry exhibit and the SFFI national council meeting on November 8.

SFFI National Council President Roberto V. Oliva welcomed the more than 3,000 participants to Subic along with Salac, DENR Assistant Secretary for Western Mindanao and FMB Director Arleigh J. Adorable and Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority Senior Deputy Administrator for Regulatory Amethya P. Dela Llana.

Escusa said Subic Bay was the best venue for the SSFI national conference because it is where the well-managed Subic Bay Forest and National Park is situated.