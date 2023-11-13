Fishers submit ‘climate action’ agenda to UN Special Rapporteur

THE Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (Pamalakaya), a nationwide organization of small fishermen and fisherfolk organizations, has recently met with United Nations Special Rapporteur Iam Fry and submitted a list of climate action recommendations that will protect and promote the welfare of the country’s “poorest of the poorest” sector.

Among the recommendations in the list submitted to Fry are: loss and damage compensation, exclusive rights of marginalized fisherfolk to fishing grounds and territorial waters, and prohibition of destructive projects in coastal communities.

Fry, the UN Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights in the context of climate change, is in the Philippines until November 15 to look into the impacts of the climate crisis.

During a multisectoral consultative dialogue with Fry last week, the fishers’ group submitted its position paper that recommended concrete measures to be taken by the Philippine government to safeguard the fundamental rights of the fisherfolk, including fishing rights, and the right to a healthy and balanced ecology.

These include:

• Prohibition of any form of destructive activities in coastal areas including but not limited to coastal land-conversion, reclamation, unregulated expansion of aquafarms, and eco-tourism zones. Around 100 reclamation projects covering more than 30, 000 hectares of fishing waters are recorded across the Archipelago. Manila Bay accounts for 16 percent of the projects, while 19 projects are recorded in Negros Island, 15 in Panay Island, 19 in Cebu and Bohol, and 25 in Eastern Visayas;

• Exclusive rights and access of small, municipal, and subsistence fisherfolk to the 15-kilometer municipal waters. Strict prohibition of large-scale commercial fishing vessels that are engaged in unsustainable and destructive methods of fishing;

• Demand loss and damage compensation from big local and foreign corporations responsible for the massive destruction of the marine environment and degradation of resources. This should come in the form of regular and sufficient subsidies to fisherfolk who continue to bear the brunt of the degraded environment and ecosystem, and a long-term rehabilitation and restoration plan;

• Exact justice to fisherfolk and their advocates who are victims of human rights violations committed during the previous Duterte and current Marcos regimes. We have recorded nine fisherfolk victims of extrajudicial killings under the Duterte administration. All cases were related to advocacies in protecting the marine environment and advancing fishing rights.

The fishers’ group expects that the series of engagements and consultations with Mr. Fry would yield a holistic recommendatory report that would prompt the Marcos Jr. administration to undertake concrete actions to address the climate crisis.

Environmental activist Kalikasan People’s Network for the Environment and the Philippine Universal Periodic Review (UPR) Watch led the engagement of grassroots sectors and other civil society organizations with the UN expert.