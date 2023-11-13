Experts call for reforms to stop trade distortions

UNILATERAL decisions made by countries that distort trade highlight the need to reform World Trade Organization (WTO) rules and procedures, according to trade experts from the European University Institute (EUI) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

In an ADB Blog, Bernard Hoekman, professor and director of global economics at the EUI’s Robert Schuman Centre for Advanced Studies, and Kenji Takamiya, principal economist at ADB’s Central and West Asia Department, said reform is needed to address these trade distortions.

Some of the unilateral decisions made by countries include the expansion of subsidies; using trade policies to achieve non-economic ends; and preferential bilateral and regional trade agreements.

“The multilateral trading system needs to be reformed to improve both rule-making and dispute settlement processes. Many major economies within the WTO membership are in the Asia-Pacific region, and thus can make valuable contributions to WTO reform discussions,” Hoekman and Takamiya said.

The two experts said in terms of rule-making, the WTO should actively use open and non-discriminatory plurilateral agreements.

Hoekman and Takamiya said these can provide legal support, transparency, and access by the WTO Secretariat.

On achieving non-economic objectives through trade policies, the authors recommended that the current clauses on general and security exceptions in the WTO should be reviewed.

“Disciplines on subsidies should be refined to consider their underlying goals, effects and effectiveness, recognizing that industrial policy has a role to play in the transformation to a greener and more inclusive economy,” the authors said.

Given the existing dispute settlement mechanism, which still lacks an appellate body, the authors said there should be some form of peer review and identification of good practices at relevant WTO committees.

Hoekman and Takamiya also said the use of alternative dispute settlement procedures may do more to bring about constructive solutions.

The WTO must re-establish trust on the multilateral trading system to jumpstart the reforms. This can be done through “substantive deliberation and policy dialogue among WTO members.”

“These should be supported by greater willingness to compile data on policies and to undertake analysis of the effects of policies on trading partners and the multilateral trading system,” the authors said.

The experts also said WTO Ministers should use the Trade Policy Review Mechanism as a means to analyze the spillover effects of national trade-related policies and build a common understanding on the impact of these policies.

The relevance of the WTO has been put into question given the changes in global trade that began even before the pandemic, particularly the WTO’s appellate body.

The appellate body, which serves as its Court of Appeals, has been under scrutiny by big member-countries, especially the United States, in recent years.

The US’s concerns include the appellate body’s noncompliance with the mandated 90-day release of reports on disputes, and its alleged projection as if it were the sole interpreter of the WTO treaty.

The US pointed out that the appellate body has interpreted WTO rules beyond what was negotiated at the Uruguay round in 1986.

Due to these concerns, the US has repeatedly blocked proposals to fill in the vacancies for appellate body judges.

The appellate body has seven judges but it has gone down to three, the minimum number for it to be able to act on disputes. (Full story: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2019/07/25/24-years-with-the-wto-is-it-still-relevant-to-phl/)