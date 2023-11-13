DPWH completes road, flood control projects

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said on Sunday it has successfully completed road improvement and flood control projects in the municipalities of Dipaculao and Maria Aurora in Aurora, totaling P78.4 million in cost.

Citing a report from Public Works Regional Office 3 Director Roseller A. Tolentino to Public Works Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan, the DPWH the projects aim to enhance local transportation and protect communities from flooding.

The DPWH allotted P19.6 million for road improvements and P58.8 million for slope protection constructions along the Pacugao River sections.

In the town of Dipaculao, the DPWH paved a 1.7-kilometer road in Barangay Bayabas, incorporating box culverts, a lined canal, and stone masonry. This improvement is expected to boost local access, safety, and economic activities, particularly in the tourism sector.

The town of Maria Aurora, meanwhile, saw the concreting of a 680-lineal-meter section of a local road in Barangay Wenceslao, designed to ease transportation challenges for farmers transporting agricultural products such as rice and coconuts.

Moreover, the construction of 270.71-lineal-meter and 264.76-lineal-meter concrete slope protection structures in Barangays Bayanihan and Kadayacan, respectively, in Maria Aurora, will offer enhanced protection against flooding. These structures are built on steel sheet pile foundations and include a reinforced concrete box culvert in Barangay Kadayacan to increase the river’s capacity and mitigate flood risks.

“Both flood protective structures complement existing flood walls along the areas and were built on steel sheet pile foundation with the provision of a reinforced concrete box culvert for the concrete slope protection in Barangay Kadayacan to increase Pacugao River’s capacity and mitigate recurring floods,” the DPWH said.