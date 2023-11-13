DENR eyes strict producer responsibility compliance

THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) is pushing for strict compliance with the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Act and is calling on “obliged companies” to register under the program.

The EPR is mandated by Republic Act 11898 (EPR Law of 2022). The law mandates obliged companies or big companies with huge capitalization or with total assets exceeding P100 million to implement waste-recovery programs.

As of September, 709 enterprises have submitted their EPR plans to the DENR, the agency’s Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) reported.

DENR Undersecretary for Policy, Planning and International Affairs Jonas R. Leones said these plans are designed to effectively manage plastic waste by eliminating unnecessary plastic packaging of products, developing more environmentally-friendly and recyclable packaging, and recovering waste plastic packaging. Based on data from the Department of Trade and Industry, however, there are an estimated 4,000 large enterprises in the Philippines.

“Since EPR programs might be relatively new to many companies, we expect that more enterprises will submit their programs once they better understand how to operationalize modes of implementation into their businesses,” said Leones, the designated undersecretary on matters relating to the implementation of the EPR law.

The EPR law specifies that Obliged Enterprises recover 20 percent of their generated plastic product footprint by the end of 2023 with incremental targets for fulfillment each year until 80 percent is reached by 2028.

Tax incentives

UNDER the EPR law, enterprises may apply for incentives following the approval process outlined in the National Internal Revenue Code of 1997, as amended. The DENR is actively strengthening its collaboration with the Department of Finance to formulate policies related to fiscal incentives.

“There is no harm in registering your EPR programs and I assure you the vision of Secretary Antonia Loyzaga is really for us to be partners in this law. Some of you may be fearful because when you read the EPR law, most of the responsibilities under this law are lodged in the industries, but as President Marcos said, ‘The preservation of the environment is the preservation of life.’ So if you want to make your operations sustainable, we need you to comply with the EPR law,” Leones pointed out.

The DENR official underscored the urgency of addressing this issue collectively, emphasizing the need for a “whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach” to benefit all Filipinos and future generations in the battle against plastic waste.

Brand owners, product manufacturers, or importers of consumer goods who implement EPR initiatives will be eligible for tax incentives. On the other hand, fines ranging from P5 million to P20 million will be levied for non-compliance with the law’s provisions and target recovery rates.

Holistic approach

UNDER the leadership of Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo Loyzaga, the DENR is pushing for a holistic approach involving the entire government and society to tackle the pressing issue of plastic pollution. The approach emphasizes the need for convergence and a shared purpose to achieve circularity.

“We are committed to continue on this journey by strategic engagement for the implementation of the EPR law. This includes scaling up of waste reduction, recovery and repurposing, and supporting product innovation that will catalyze circular economy,” Loyzaga was quoted in a statement as saying.

To ensure compliance with the EPR law, the DENR has been working closely with key NGAs, such as the Department of Social Welfare and Development for inclusive standards and safeguards in the informal waste sector; the Department of Science and Technology for an information hub on cleaner technology; the Department of Trade and Industry for waste management data and eco-label adoption; the Department of the Interior and Local Government for partnerships with Local Government Units and communities; the Department of Labor and Employment for fair wage policy implementation and the Department of Finance for fiscal incentive policies.

“As the lead agency in implementing the EPR law, we will be continuously collaborating with the different agencies, as well as the academe and the private sector. We will be looking for models, best practices, to implement successfully the EPR law,” Leones said.