Cool Smashers eye win No. 6 vs Cargo Movers

EVERY Creamline-F2 Logistics face-off not only carries significant implications for each side but also captivates the interest of their devoted fan bases.

And expect more of the same when the league’s two most popular squads square off in a key Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference duel back at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Tuesday night.

Though both are coming off contrasting wins – with the Cool Smashers battling back from 1-2 set down to foil the skidding Petro Gazz Angels last Thursday and the Cargo Movers coasting past the Gerflor Defenders in three – numerical edges or momentum seem inconsequential whenever these two rivals take center stage.

Gametime is at 6 p.m. with Creamline seeking to stretch its shaky win run to six and assure itself of at least a playoff for the last semifinal berth and F2 Logistics out to further boost its current ranking at sixth (4-2) to joint fourth with idle Cignal and PLDT.

Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses expects to draw big games again not only from his starters but also from the bench with Bernadette Pons, Lorie Bernardo and Risa Sato combining for 14 points and a lot of intangibles in helping the team rally past the Angels.

Michele Gumabao, Tots Carlos and Jema Galanza, along with skipper Alyssa Valdez, and setter Kyle Negrito remain the team’s go-to players, particularly at crunchtime but Meneses also focuses on slowing down the other side also noted for its firepower.

But counterpart Regine Diego has been burdened by injuries to key players with Myla Pablo joining Kim Dy in the sidelines the last time out.

But the vastly-improved Ivy Lacsina and veterans Aby Maraño, Ara Galang and middle Majoy Baron are more than ready to lead F2 Logistics’ charge along with rising young stars Jolina dela Cruz, Jovelyn Fernandez and playmaker Mars Alba, ensuring a slam-bang clash for control right on the first serve.

Meanwhile, Akari tries to arrest a two-game skid and revive its backdoor bid in the tournament organized by Sports Vision and backed by Mikasa, BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, SMART, Rebisco, Milcu, Kumu, Asics and SportRadar, as it tangles with a slumping Nxled side at 4 p.m. following the 2 p.m. clash of winless teams between Gerflor and Farm Fresh,.

After an impressive 3-1 start, the Chargers dropped to eighth place with losses to the Cignal HD Spikers and the Choco Mucho Flying Titans but are confident to get back on track with a victory over the Chameleons, who fell to ninth with a 1-5 slate, marred by five straight defeats after routing the Defenders last Oct. 15.

Odds are about even between Farm Fresh and Gerflor although the Foxies have shown a lot of promise of late, particularly after dragging the Cargo Movers to five sets last Nov. 7.

Games can be streamed on Pilipinas Live and PVL.ph and are telecast on One Sports, One Sports+, and SMART Livestream app.