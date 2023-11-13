CJ, Jayson numbers count in scribes’ eyes

CJ PEREZ and good old Jayson Castro lead the initial batch of players to be recognized in the Philippine Basketball Association Press Corps (PBAPC) Awards Night for Season 47.

Perez, San Miguel Beer’s all-around player, is the recipient of the Scoring Champion award, while Castro, pillar of the TNT Tropang Giga, will receive the Order of Merit from the sports scribes covering the PBA beat.

The Awards Night is on Monday at Novotel Manila Araneta City.

Also to be honored is the opener of the Philippine Cup finals between TNT and San Miguel as the Game of the Season.

The 29-year-old Perez averaged 18.75 points last season to lead the league anew in scoring and establish his name as one of the finest offensive players in the PBA today.

He led the league in scoring in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

Castro, on the other hand, topped the Order of Merit after emerging with the most number of Cignal Play-Player of the Week honors.

The veteran guard was tied with Mark Barroca, Christian Standhardinger, Perez, and Encho Serrano, the only rookie to be named Player of the Week twice.

But Castro earned the PBAPC nod after emerging back-to-back winner during the semifinal stretch of the Philippine Cup between TNT and Magnolia.

Incidentally, the 37-year-old Castro, an eight-time champion and five-time recipient of the Best Player of the Conference plum, figured prominently in the Game of the Season between TNT and San Miguel during Game 1 of the Philippine Cup finals.

Castro won it for the Tropang Giga when he hit the game winner at the buzzer, 86-84, as they took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. The “Blur” finished with 15 points.

The PBAPC also announced recently that Philippine Sports Commission chairman Richard Bachmann will be the keynote speaker during the formal affair.

Bachmann was a former league governor representing Alaska and played from 1993 to 1999 under coach Tim Cone, winning eight championships including the 1996 grand slam.

The son of the late national player Kurt Bachmann was also assistant team manager of Converge FiberXers and chairman of the PBA 3×3 before his appointment at the PSC December last year.

A total of 10 awards will be handed out during the special event including the coveted Virgilio “Baby” Dalupan Coach of the Year trophy.

The other awards to be given are the Danny Floro Executive of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, President’s Award, William “Bogs” Adornado Comeback Player of the Year, Mr. Quality Minutes and All-Rookie Team.

The PBAPC will also induct its new set of officers headed by Vladi Eduarte of Abante during the awards rite.