Citystate Savings Bank opens Naga Branch Lite Unit

THE Citystate Savings Bank (CSBank) inaugurated its Naga Branch Lite Unit, marking a significant milestone as its 33rd branch in its network, and the first in the Bicol Region. The opening ceremony was held on November 10, 2023.

The blessing was officiated by Rev. Fr. Marcel Emmanuel DP. Real, the parish priest of the Immaculate Concepcion Parish in Naga, and the director of Caritas Caceres, which serves the entire diocese of 93 parishes in Camarines Sur.

Leading the CSBank Naga branch team are South Cluster Head Domingo V. Ortiz, Service Head Xandra Luna, CSA’s Princess Dimadayao, Mary Chris Besorio, and Jewelry Appraiser Lorygin Espedido, all committed to providing exceptional service to the community.

The occasion was further graced by esteemed guests, including Rolando Obiedo, COO of Villa Caceres, and Lyn Santy, General Manager of Villa Caceres, along with some officers from the local banking community.

The CSBank executive team showed their full support, with President Jaime Valentin L. Araneta at the forefront. Joining him were BBG Head Lizette Cuezon, OSG Head Haydee Cajilog, IMCD Consultant Eric Montelibano, GSD Head Nuvin Gonzales, IT System Network Head Sandro Castro, IT Data Center Head Romell Espero, System and Network Admin Reymart Facto, and North Service Head Reliever Deniel Carreon. Their presence underscored the importance of this new branch to the CSBank family.

The CSBank Naga branch is located at the GF Robiedo Building, J. Miranda Avenue, Naga City, across the Naga City Hall Compound.

Image credits: Citystate Savings Bank





