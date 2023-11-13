Catalan 2nd overall in Thailand golfest

JOHN CATALAN carded a five-over 77 in the final round to finish second overall in Division 1 of the World Amateur Golfers Invitational (WAGI) of the World Amateur Golfers Championship (WAGC) recently in Phuket, Thailand.

Catalan, a former Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines champion, had a four-day score of 293 to finish a stroke behind Finland’s Klmmo Hyvarinen, who had 292. Mariusz Czerkawski of Poland was third overall with 296.

It was nevertheless an impressive performance for Catalan as he matched the 2017 runner-up finish of Tonito Payumo in Division 1 of WAGC. He came short of becoming the second Filipino to win the WAGC, which Payumo did in 2017.

“The feeling is great knowing that you represented the country well. It was bittersweet, however, because I came up short of winning the championship,” said Catalan, son of former Acting Prosecutor General of the Philippines and former Chief Prosecutor of Makati City Jorge Galvez Catalan Jr.

“It was a tough tournament because all participants played in four tough golf courses,” Catalan said. “We actually played six straight days, which included two days of practice rounds. Still, it feels good that the efforts were rewarded by making it to the podium.”

A Registered Nurse in the United States, the 28-year-old Catalan opened with a 75, followed it up with a 71 and a 70 in the third round where he had a chance to take the lead only to fall short following bogeys on Nos. 14 and 15.

The tournament was played in four courses in Phuket—Laguna Golf, Red Mountain Golf Club, Blue Canyon Country Club and Aquella Golf and Country Club.

Hyvarinen had rounds of 68-81-71-71 in winning the crown.

The other members of the Philippine contingent in WAGI (via invitation) were Vicky Herrera (28th, Division 2), Joy Bagaloyos (second, Division 3), Lian (Batangas) Vice Mayor Ronin Leviste (22nd, Division 3), Camarines Sur District 5 Rep. Miguel Villafuerte (44th, Division 3), Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste (10th, Division 4), Mark Matsuyama (12th, Division 5) and Errol Chua (13th, Division 5).

In the WAGC (players who made the team through qualifiers), Abraham Avena placed 22nd in Division 1, Joseph Oliver Uy was fourth in Division 2, John Paul Gutierrez 18th in Division 3, Marinelle Sales eighth in Division 4 and Atty. Marven Pañares ninth in Division 5.

The Philippine team the placed 13th overall, while the tandem of Catalan and Leviste were 10th, Bagaloyos and Herrera 22nd, Chua and Matsuyama 34th and Villafuerte and Leviste (R) 48th.