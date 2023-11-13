Big rewards come from Cleanfuel’s New Rewards app

MANILA – CLEANFUEL, the purveyor of Quality Fuel for Less, today announced the launch of its NEW mobile app—the Cleanfuel Rewards App—designed for Filipino motorists that will allow its members to conveniently access inclusive perks from loyalty rewards, earn points, redeem items from merchant partners, and stay updated to promos and discounts.

“We are excited to present the new Cleanfuel Rewards App as a way to thank our loyal customers for their support,” Atty. Jesus “Bong” Suntay, President and CEO of Cleanfuel said. “The app is packed with features that we believe our customers will love, including the ability to earn and redeem reward points, obtain discounts from partner merchant stores, and locate the nearest Cleanfuel station.”

Embracing the tagline “The Journey is the Reward,” the Cleanfuel Rewards app seamlessly integrates fuel savings, rewards, and a user-friendly interface, making every drive an experience worth cherishing.

Easy to Apply: A Hassle-Free On boarding Process

Signing up for the Cleanfuel Rewards app is a breeze, designed to eliminate any complexities and ensure a smooth on-boarding experience. With just a few simple steps, users can create an account and start enjoying the app’s plethora of benefits. The intuitive interface guides users through the registration process, making it effortless to join the Cleanfuel rewards community.

Secure and Fast: Transactions with Peace of Mind

Security and speed are at the forefront of the Cleanfuel app’s design. Employing cutting-edge encryption technology, the app safeguards user information and transaction details, ensuring that every interaction is conducted with the utmost security. Additionally, the app’s streamlined design and optimized performance guarantees a rapid transaction process, minimizing wait times and maximizing convenience.

Be Rewarded in Every Pump: Fuel Savings that Grow with You

The Cleanfuel Rewards app redefines the concept of fuel savings, transforming every purchase into an opportunity to earn valuable rewards. With every liter of any fuel product purchased, users accumulate points that can be redeemed for a wide range of exciting perks, including fuel discounts, exclusive merchandise, and enticing travel vouchers. This innovative reward program not only encourages savings but also adds an element of delight to every fuel stop.

The Journey is the Reward: An App that Enhances Every Drive

The Cleanfuel Rewards app goes beyond mere fuel savings and rewards. It is an embodiment of the company’s philosophy that the journey itself is a valuable experience. The app provides a suite of features designed to enhance every drive, including a station locator to find the nearest Cleanfuel outlet, fuel price comparisons for informed decisions, and fuel tracking tools to monitor consumption and optimize efficiency.

A Testament to Cleanfuel’s Commitment to Innovation

The Cleanfuel Rewards app stands as a testament to the company’s unwavering commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. By seamlessly integrating fuel savings, rewards, and a user-friendly interface, the app has transformed the fuel purchasing experience, making it a must-have tool for every motorist. With its focus on convenience, security, and value, the Cleanfuel Rewards app is poised to redefine the landscape of fuel apps, making every journey a rewarding one.