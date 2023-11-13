AstraZeneca & AC Health’s Healthway Medical Network join forces to combat cancer

MANILA – AstraZeneca Philippines and Healthway Medical Network have entered a memorandum of understanding to improve accessibility and availability of medicines for treatment and management of Filipino cancer patients.

In the Philippines, cancer is the third leading cause of moratlity, which accounted for 26,138 recorded death cases in the first half of last year1. According to the Global Cancer Observatory data in 2020, there were over 153,000 new incidences of cancer in the country, being led by cases in breast, lung, colorectum, and prostate, respectively2.

Under this partnership, Healthway Medical Network, through the Healthway Cancer Care Hospital, will be the first healthcare provider in the country to pilot and implement the AZ Cares Patient Access Program, which provides cancer patients expanded access to the innovative medicines of AstraZeneca. The partnership also aims to enhance the the capability of healthcare professionals in managing patients with cancer and empower patients with cancer through patient support programs.

According to Lotis Ramin, Country President of AstraZeneca Philippines, “In AstraZeneca, we aspire for a future where cancer is curable through our life changing medicines alongside solutions and partnerships that allow early detection, diagnosis and equitable cancer care for patients.”

She added, “We are grateful to AC Health and Healthway Medical Network for this collaboration that allows access to life-saving cancer medicines, enhance the capability of healthcare professionals in managing cancer patients and empower patients through patient support programs. With AstraZeneca’s growing pipeline across different therapeutic areas, we look forward to continue building on this partnership with the whole of AC Health to revolutionize innovative and holistic patient care for Filipinos.”

With over 4 general hospitals, 13 out-patient centers, and its upcoming Healthway Cancer Care Hospital – the first of its kind in the country, Healthway Medical Network seeks to provide cross-cutting end-to-end cancer care to its patients. The partnership with AstraZeneca aligns seamlessly with Healthway’s mission of providing accessible, patient-centric healthcare.

“This collaboration embodies our commitment to providing holistic, patient-centered care,” said Jimmy Ysmael, President and CEO of Healthway Medical Network. “As the first hospital and clinics group to pilot and implement the AZ Cares Patient Access Program, we are excited to leverage our extensive network of hospitals, clinics, and physicians to deliver accessible and effective cancer solutions, making a lasting impact on the healthcare journey of countless Filipinos.”



In addition to this partnership, AstraZeneca and AC Health have a history of coming together for transformative healthcare initiatives. Earlier this year, they launched the ACT Now program, focusing on early detection of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) related to Diabetes and Hypertension within the Healthway QualiMed hospital network and Healthway clinics. Notably, during the pandemic, AC Health joined hands with AstraZeneca in a concerted effort alongside the government and other private sector partners to secure COVID-19 vaccines, underlining their shared commitment to public health.

“Having worked closely during the pandemic to fight COVID, we’re pleased to team up once more with AstraZeneca on this groundbreaking collaboration to fight cancer,” stated Paolo Borromeo, President and CEO of AC Health. “Our shared commitment to improving healthcare underscores the importance of collective action. Working with like-minded partners, we aim to bring positive and lasting changes to the healthcare experiences of many Filipinos.”

The MOU signing ceremony held last 18 October at Healthway Cancer Care Hospital in Arca South, Taguig City, was attended by representatives of Healthway Medical Network and AstraZeneca Philippines.