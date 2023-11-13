After pandemic, some Filipino-Americans struggle with debts of $38k on average

MANY Filipino-Americans (Fil-Ams) living in the United States are struggling financially this year, with outstanding unsecured debts averaging around $38,000 (P2.1 million), a Fil-Am debt relief financial expert said.

We started getting a lot of calls from Fil-Ams this year asking for help on how they can get rid of their debts, according to Rod Mercado of Financial Rescue LLC, a marketing services provider for debt settlement programs and law firms.

But mounting debt problems is not exclusive to Fil-Ams. Due to high inflation and economic slowdown in the US, goods and services become more expensive, affecting household debt.

According to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s Center for Microeconomic Data, an average household debt in the US is $103,358 (P5.7 million) as of the third quarter of 2023. This number includes both the secured and unsecured loans. Around 70 percent of the American debt are for mortgage balances.

On the average, Mercado estimates, Fil-Ams’ unsecured debts is $38,000 (P2.1 million), 57-percent higher than the average American unsecured debt of $22,000 (P1.2 million).

Unsecured debts are debts that do not need collaterals but carry higher interest rates. The most common unsecured debts in the US are through credit cards, college loans and payday loans.

Mercado said these exclude “secured debts” such as mortgages for housing and their cars.

High income yet indebted

THE Financial Rescue president and CEO also observed that despite saddled with debts, Fil-Ams still spend a lot for their extended family in the Philippines.

Mercado explained that the financial woes started during the pandemic when Fil-Ams lost their jobs or saw paid work hours reduced. Yet they were required to send remittances to their families in the Philippines who rely on their income.

During the pandemic, some Fil-Ams were able to get by, thanks to the financial stimulus of the US government, Mercado said.

However, when the US government stopped stimulus packages, Fil-Ams started feeling the pinch, he said.

Mercado said those who have higher incomes or kept their jobs also find themselves in deep financial trouble. He heard of a Filipino nurse who became homeless.

“Even doctors have unsecured debt worth $175,000 (P9.8 million),” Mercado said.

Mental anxiety

FIL-Ams who come to Financial Rescue for help are experiencing anxiety and mental health problems as they try to resolve debt issues.

“Akala nila, pwede hindi bayaran. No!” Mercado said.

In the US, when loans are unpaid, the collection agency may try to sue the debtors for unpaid amounts owed, garnish or force their employers to deduct a big percentage from wages, and their credit score will plummet.

“In America, if you have a low credit score, you can’t take another loan,” Mercado explained adding that those who can get another loan are charged with higher interest rate.

“This is why a credit score is very important,” he said.

Lack of financial awareness

ACCORDING to Mercado, the lack of education on handling personal finances also mark people living or working in the US. Most don’t do budgeting of their household expenses, he added.

But what sets apart the Fil-Ams from people of other races in America are cultural habits and mindset.

“Lagi sinasabi ng nanay ko rin yan. Mahilig tayo sa ‘ubos biyaya, bukas tulala.’ We spend all our money, not thinking of saving for the future. Then we have our family ties and gambling. Filipinos love to gamble,” Mercado said.

He stressed Filipinos carried these money habits when they migrated to the US. And since the consumer-driven economy of the US relies on credit and loans are easily accessible, there is a lot of temptation for Filipinos to take out loans to cover up for unpaid loans.

Freedom from debt

Mercado said Filipinos can be freed from the debt bondage if they learn how to budget.

“If you don’t know how much you are earning and spending, you will never solve your debt problem. Most of the time, they live on the negative. They spend more than what they earn. They end up swiping their credit cards,” he said.

After the household budget is determined, then that’s the time family members should decide whether to reduce expenses or to increase income.

“They should stop celebrating. We Filipinos love to celebrate even for promotion; for small victories. If you can’t afford it, don’t spend for ‘I deserve it’ celebrations,” Mercado suggested.

“As for your credit card, stop using it!” he emphasized.

The minimum payment for credit cards is only 2.5 percent of the total debt. It is not even enough to pay for the interest. The annual interest rate of credit cards in the US is about 23 percent. So, it might take 20 years before one can finally settle a single loan taken a credit card.

“Credit card is for your convenience. It’s the solution for financial issues,” he added. “Pag umabot na sa credit card limit, ang tendency hanap ng new way to get loan. Until hindi ka na makabayad at madedemanda ka na. Stress na stress ka na.”

Debt settlement

ACCORDING to Mercado, there are companies in the US that can help debtors settle with collection agencies what they owe.

These debt-settlement companies negotiate to bring down the final amount of payment owed by the debtor. Their services are quite expensive but, Mercado said, they can reduce the total amount of final due by 45 percent.

He explained these firms will create a program to help clients build back the capacity to pay within a span of three months and convince creditors that they can pay the remaining 55 percent of the total amount.

Mercado, who also has his own debt-relief services company, said that during the transition months, his firm doesn’t charge a dime. The company would start charging 15 percent when they are able to negotiate for a debt settlement with the creditor.

“The debtors can settle their debts by themselves; or DIY (do-it-yourself). But many do not know how the system works and their rights under the law,” Mercado said adding debtors also don’t have personal relationships with creditors. This, he said, is important as it can bring down the final numbers.