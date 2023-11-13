21 candidates disqualified for breaking election rules

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) announced it disqualified 21 candidates in the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) for premature campaigning and vote-buying.

Among the bets, 12 ran for SK Kagawad, two for SK chairmanship, five for the barangay kagawad position and two for barangay chairman’s post.

According to Comelec, 17 candidates have been awarded a certificate of finality and entry of judgment, which means that the ruling is final and executory.

In October, Comelec Chairman George Erwin M. Garcia previously said the poll body will be suspending the proclamation of candidates facing any disqualification cases.

“Mag-i-isue kami ng suspension, suspending lahat ng proclamation ng mga kandidato na yan. [We will issue a suspension, suspending all the proclamation of those candidates],” Garcia has said.

The Comelec’s statement read that the Comelec chairman “has committed that the remaining 318 motu proprio cases as of 9 November 2023 with 292 cases for premature/ illegal campaigning and 26 for vote-buying and/or vote selling will be resolved with haste.”