Young innovators get funding support from DOST-PCIEERD

As a springboard to cultivate the ideas of young minds and to turn them into reality, the Department of Science and Technology’s Philippine Council for Industry, Energy and Emerging Technology Research and Development (DOST-PCIEERD) fosters a culture of science, technology and innovation through the Young Innovators Program (YIP).

DOST-PCIEERD Executive Director Dr. Enrico Paringit said this at the Young Innovators Forum at the recent National Youth Science, Technology and Innovation Festival.

The YIP is open to Filipino high-school students who wish to gain research experience focused on science and technology (S&T) interventions for resilient and sustainable communities, industry productivity and competitiveness, and enabling and development of core technologies.

Students under the program will undertake a research activity, leading to a quality research paper, publication, or product/invention under a mentor for a duration of one year. DOST-PCIEERD will provide funding for innovative research projects which amounts to P3.9 million this year.

For the seventh batch of the YIP grantees, nine teams will have a “challenging yet fulfilling year of innovations and creativity to contribute to the science, technology, and innovation landscape in the country,” Paringit announced.

The 2023 YIP grantees, their mentors, and officials of the DOST-PCIEERD sealed the deal by signing a memorandum of agreement. The following are the teams and their projects:

Team Mineral Marvels of the University of the Cordilleras with the project, “Decontaminator and Acid Neutralizer Utilized Mesh.” It aims to create a sustainable prototype for neutralizing the acidic mine drainage in Itogon, Benguet, by using calcite and limestone for filtration of acid mine drainage.

Team LigniFloc of the Philippine Science High School-Central Luzon’s (PSHS-CL) project “Amphoteric Lignin-Based Flocculant for Wastewater Treatment” aims to develop an amphoteric lignin-based flocculant through grafting ethyl ammonium fluoric and sulfonic acid to lignan that can be used for wastewater treatment.

Team ChitoPacks from PSHS-CL’s “ChitoPacks: Poly(vinyl) Alcohol-Chitosan and Poly(butylene adipate co-terephthalate)-Chitosan Biocomposites as Potential Food Packaging Material” aims to synthesize chitosan biocomposite films as a potential for environmentally friendly alternatives through traditional synthetic plastics for potential food packaging material.

Team Crunchlets of the Quezon City Science High School and their project “Irradiation of Filter Media for Wastewater Treatment in MBBR Systems” aims to assess and test varying ionizing radiation doses absorbed by the filter media and their performance for wastewater treatment.

Team SalMarlex of the PSHS-Main Campus with the project “Development of an H-Darrieus vertical axis wind turbine with sailfish-inspired blades” aims to provide electricity to areas in the Philippines that lack access to it through an improved H-Darrieus vertical axis wind turbine.

Team Pacman from Vinzons Pilot High School aims to harness pomelo waste for the production of cellulose nanofibers using steam explosion and comprehensively evaluate their physicochemical properties through their project “Pacman: Physicochemical Characterization of Cellulose Nanofibers from pomelo albedo (citrus grandis).”

Team Fifth of Ace from the University of the Philippines High Schoo-Iloilo aims to formulate the calabash (crescentia cujete), which is a fruit that has methanolic extract as a sunscreen cream through their project “Cresunscreen: Formulation of the Calabash (crescentia cujete) Methanolic Extract As a Sunscreen Cream.”

Team Aerogel of Jacinto P. Elpa National High School with their project “Synthesis and Characterization of Lignocellulosic Bio-Based Aerogel Derived from Cardaba banana” aims to isolate biopolymers present in banana leaves and use them as a precursor in the synthesis of biomass-based aerogel and present its microstructural images, absorption capacity and porosity.

Team SPARK of Angeles University Foundation Integrated School aims to develop a functional educational app that aids in learning Filipino sign language by applying aspects of gamification through their project “Saling-wika: The Application of Gamification Aspects in Developing a Filipino Sign Language App.”

With the goal of instilling the value and benefits of having science-based progress in the country to the youth, Paringit told reporters on the sidelines of the event that the way to start is to start them young.

“We know that science is expensive,” he admitted speaking in Filipino, given the amount of materials, fabricating, and testing. What DOST-PCIEERD intends to do is to help them go through that journey by giving them support, he added.

Paringit also pointed out that young innovators should not just stop at being selected to receive the grant and produce a product that works. They should also look out for possible ways to make their products be more accessible in the market, he said.

“These solutions that they generate actually [address] some of the most pressing problems in the society, such as pollution, agricultural productivity, and safety,” he said.

Image credits: DOST-PCIEERD





