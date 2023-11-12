Wilcon Depot drives innovation in Build Environment and Construction Industry at Philconstruct 2023

For over 46 years in the industry, Philconstruct played a vital role in providing Wilcon Depot a platform for showcasing its products, enabling the company to launch robust initiatives.

Through and through, the biggest and longest-running exhibition in the country, invites innovative ideas and forward-thinking approaches to construction materials and home improvement products that drive successful projects and transform living spaces. As this year’s Philconstruct event draws to a close, Wilcon Depot has doubled their preparation for another remarkable booth experience.

The hybrid edition of Philconstruct Manila 2023 allows attendees to participate in person at the SMX Convention Center Manila on November 9 to 12, while also providing a seamless virtual experience through its cutting-edge virtual platform. This format ensures that participants from all over the world can actively engage and explore the latest trends, technologies, and products in the construction industry.

The most anticipated trade show series organized by the Philippine Constructors Association, Inc. (PCA), gives businesses the opportunity to exhibit their newest technologies, products, and services in the industry. Philconstruct welcomes industry professionals, suppliers, builders, architects, engineers, key stakeholders in the construction sector, and enthusiasts. As one of the leading retailers in the home improvement retail sector, Wilcon Depot gears up an interactive booth and displays that resonate to this year’s event theme, “Building Tomorrow”.

Fueled by vision to differentiate themselves by the standard of excellence and commitment they provide, visitors are able to check all the new sets of items added to their promising products, including Innovative Product Displays, Expert Consultations, and Interactive Demonstrations of Wilcon Depot’s products, allowing visitors to see firsthand how to use their products effectively and efficiently. The booth also offers sets of premium products from Alphalux, an energy-efficient lighting solution, P.Tech, your partner for reliable household necessities; Franke, for convenient kitchen solutions; Hamden, an ideal partner for your kitchen needs; Grohe, for plumbing and bathroom solutions; Heim, the number one brand for all home interior needs, Hills, a trusted brand for construction and electrical products and Rubi, a partner when it comes to tile cutting necessities. The company’s booth will not only be a showcase of their commitment to quality and innovation but also an opportunity for attendees to explore sustainable and forward-thinking solutions for their homes and projects.

The Wilcon Depot booth is designed in order to showcase their products and enhance the visitors’ overall experience as they participate in the Wil the Builder Game, allowing them to accumulate points and have the chance to earn fantastic giveaways and prizes. Visitors were able to learn home solutions products and take home amazing gifts at the same time.

With a long-standing commitment to empowering customers to create their dream living spaces, Wilcon Depot has earned a reputation as a trusted building partner for Filipino homeowners and builders nationwide. Having a strong history in the industry, Wilcon Depot has become the go-to destination for all-around home building and improvement needs. Wilcon carries a limitless product selection ranging from Tiles, Sanitarywares, Plumbing, Furniture, Home Interior, Building Materials, Hardware, Electrical, Appliances, and other DIY items.

For more information about Wilcon, visit www.wilcon.com.ph or follow their social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, and Tiktok. or subscribe and connect with them on Viber Community, LinkedIn, and YouTube. Or you may contact Wilcon Depot Hotline at 88-WILCON (88-945266) for inquiries.