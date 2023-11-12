‘TULOY PA RIN AKO’ | Joey G rocks on with solo concert ‘Side Ko Lang…’ 

“Tuloy tuloy tuloy tuloy

Tuloy pa rin ako…”

Original Pilipino Music (OPM) legend Joey Generoso (AKA Joey G) proved that with his 35 years in the music business, he still has it and will rock on for many years to come.

The former Side A frontman staged his solo concert dubbed “Joey G: Side Ko Lang…” produced by Random Minds at the New Frontier Theater in Cubao last November 5.

“I have many sides,” the 61-year-old singer-songwriter said in his concert: “This is the other side of me.”

In 2015, Joey G parted ways with Side A and since then, he has pursued a solo career—showing and taking his side this time.

Setting the vibe of the show, Joey G opened the show with a high; singing a rendition of Chaka Khan’s “I Feel For You,” Stevie Wonder’s “Do I Do,” and Al Jarreau’s “Closer To Your Love” and “Boogie Down.”

After an energetic set, he slowed it down with a medley of mellow rock. He sang Jack Wagner’s “Too Young” and “All I Need” followed by classic rhythm and blues music with “Don’t Ask My Neighbors,” “Lost Without Her Love” and “Real Thing.”

Juris Fernandez, former vocalist of acoustic band M.Y.M.P, joined Joey G on the stage and admitted that she would watch the show with her husband when it was announced. Then, she was called in by her “idol” in the industry, Joey G, and eventually, the two sang a soulful duet of “Sometimes Love Just Ain’t Enough.”

Taking the stage for a while, Juris left the audience hurt and broken after her breathtaking performance of her song “‘Di Lang Ikaw” and a cover of “I’ll Never Get Over You Getting Over Me.”

Joey G came back on stage and mended the broken hearts of the crowd with rock ballads such as “The Search Is Over,” “Always,” “When Love and Hate Collide,” and “I Don’t Wanna Miss A Thing.” His powerful vocals, singing these timeless hits, were highlighted in this set and left the audience in pure awe and screaming for more.

And so he gave it all. The crowd stood from their seats to dance to the beat of “Do You Believe in Me” and “Footloose.”As a Gen Z from the crowd, I was surprised when he performed Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” and Lizzo’s “About Damn Time,” something that the older ones weren’t quite aware of, but they still enjoyed it nonetheless.

But with all those fantastic renditions of classic and modern hits, nothing could beat the legacy Side A has contributed to OPM. That’s why when Joey G performed his former band’s hits like “Hold On,” “Tell Me,” and “Tuloy Pa Rin” (originally by Labuyo), the audience sang along with him, proving that decades after, their songs remain timeless and authentic.

When he bid goodbye, the fans still demanded more Side A hits. Joey G wrapped his solo concert with the painful “Set You Free” and made them believe in love again with “Forevermore.”

Judging from how the audience responded, Joey G still has it. By the looks of it, it is clear that there’s no stopping him anytime soon.

From rock and R&B to the latest pop hits, his extensive and impressive musical range took the audience back in time and made them groove into something new.

Even at his age, Joey G remains incredibly talented. He can definitely perform any song up to its highest notes—proof of how he has evolved as an artist. Because of that, he has gained much praise from the audience and respect from his colleagues in the industry.

As someone who grew up hearing Side A on the radio every Sunday, it was a riveting experience to finally witness Joey G perform live for the first time. Indeed, his show broke the barriers and transcended generations through his music.

Image credits: Reine Juvierre S. Alberto/





