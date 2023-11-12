Tolentino erupts for career-high, leads NP to back-to-back wins

IT WAS Arvin Tolentino’s turn to shine as NorthPort bagged its second straight win with a 113-103 win over Rain or Shine on Sunday in Season 48 Philippine Basketball Association Commissioner’s Cup at the Ynares Sports Center in Antipolo City.

Tolentino, a member of the Gilas Pilipinas National team that won a historic Asian Games gold medal last month, erupted for a career-high 35 points highlighted by five threes to go along with nine rebounds and four steals to give the Batang Pier a fresh 2-0 start.

“I only found out that my career high last time was just also here in this venue,” Tolentino said, referring to his 31 points performance in NorthPort’s 91-85 win over Terrafirma also in Commissioner’s Cup exactly last year at same venue.

“Thankful to my teammates for their great contributions, their energy is incredible today. They are amazing, their hustles and effort are great,” added Tolentino. “Venky is helping us, he is a proven veteran, and he also involved everyone.”

Speaking of import Venky Jois, the 6-foot-8 reinforcement from Australia scored 30 points, hauled 21 rebounds and dished out seven assists this time — a good follow up to his 43 points and 10 rebounds performance last Friday in a 108-103 win over Terrafirma.

Joshua Munson added 15 points, while JM Çalma had 11 points and rookie Cade Flores made 10 points and nine rebounds also for the Batang Pier, who sealed the win with a dunk from Tolentino that gave them a 107-99 lead with 2:35 left in the game.

DaJuan Summers led Rain or Shine with 32 points and nine rebounds, but the Elasto Painters still dropped to 0-2 record.

The Elasto Painters got out rebounded by the Batang Pier, 46-60, due to the absence of rookie Keith Datu (knee soreness).