The seed of a monastery in Jaro has grown

JARO, Iloilo—The Carmelite communities all over the Philippines celebrated the centennial of the first Carmelite presence in the country on November 9, when in 1923 four French Carmelite nuns arrived and founded the religious order’s first monastery.

In Jaro, where the seed of the Carmelites in the Philippines was planted, the celebration was highlighted by two Masses, where the churches became like a sea of Carmelite friars, nuns, Secular Discalced Carmelite members—all in brown—and by devotees.

OCD Superior General Fr. Miguel Marquez Calle delivers his homily at the Jaro Carmel Monastery Chapel on November 9. The four French nuns, who founded the Jaro Carmel on November 9, 1923.

One Mass was presided by the Apostolic Nuncio Fr. Charles Brown at the Saint Elizabeth of Hungary Metropolitan Cathedral in the morning. Another Mass was led by the Rome-based Order of Discalced Carmelite (OCD) Superior General Fr. Miguel Marquez Calle at the Jaro Carmelite Monastery Chapel in the afternoon.

Founding nuns

In his homily, Brown said: “The beautiful Catholicity of the Church, which is communion in mission, is shown in prayer and contemplation which Carmel in the Philippines offered to the world.”

He added: “We ask the Lord to grant the heart of young women the vocation to the life of intimacy, contemplation and prayer, to be part of the Carmelite nuns who pray in the world.”

Bishop James Paul McCloskey was instrumental in founding Jaro Carmel in 1923. The Jaro Carmel nuns pose with Apostolic Nuncio Charles Brown, DD, and the clergy.

Brown traced the origins of Carmelites in Jaro to the insistence of then-Jaro Bishop James Paul McCloskey (December 9, 1870-April 10, 1945) to invite contemplative nuns to his diocese by sending letters to Carmelites in Hue, Vietnam, “to pray for his diocese, to be a source of prayer and adoration.”

A devotee of Our Lady of Mount Carmel and of Saint Therese of the Child Jesus, “one of the first things that McCloskey did was to have Carmel nuns to come here to pray for his diocese, to be a source of prayer and adoration,” Brown noted.

The group of four “courageous, missionary contemplative” Carmelites left Hue, Vietnam, by boat and arrived in Manila on November 3, 1923. They later sailed to Iloilo on November 6, 1923.

The framed text of the blessing of Pope Francis to the Jaro Carmelite Monastery nuns is handed by Apostolic Nuncio Charles Brown, DD, to Prioress Mother Teresa Josephine of Jesus and Mary, OCD. The Saint Elizabeth of Hungary Metropolitan Cathedral (in photo) like the Jaro Carmel Chapel are full of Carmelite friers, nuns and secular members and devotees on November 9.

On November 9, 1923, the foundation Mass was celebrated for the first Carmelite convent of nuns in the Philippines, he said.

The founding nuns were: Prioress Mother Theresa of Jesus (August 11, 1882-October 22, 1958); Sub-prioress Mother Mary of Christ (January 1, 1891-August 20, 1979); first cloistered nun Sr. Germaine of Christ (July 16, 1890-April 19, 1937); and Mother Mary Gabriel of the Child Jesus, then still a novice (March 12, 1899-January 10, 1988), says the Jaro Carmel website.

Taking on the day’s Gospel, where Mary and John were at the foot of Christ’s cross, Brown said it “takes us to the foot of the cross; to be part of that home of John and the home of Mary, which in the words of Jesus Christ attest: ‘Woman behold your son; son behold your mother.’”

He pointed out that the home at the foot of the cross “is the home of the Carmelite nuns, where it is a life of contemplation, a life of intimacy, a life of prayer.”

Explaining about Carmel, the papal nuncio said: “The gift of Carmel is a life of intimacy; intimacy in trust, intimacy in contemplation and intimacy in silence.”

He said there is a link between contemplation, such as in Carmel, and mission. He said this led McCloskey to think that “a fruitful mission of the Church come from great contemplation. If the Church aaims to be fruitful, she has to have a beating heart of love, contemplation and silence, which is Carmel.”

Brown added that Saint Therese—”a young girl who has left France just once in her life during a pilgrimage to Rome and spent her life in the convent of Lisieux [France]”—was declared by Pope Pius XI the Universal Patroness of Missions.

It should be noted that Saint Therese, who wanted to save souls, had wanted to go to Vietnam to fulfil her mission, but failed to because of her illness, and later died.

New beginning

For Marquez, he said that the centennial celebration starts to a new beginning.

“Everyday in Carmel is a first time. Every Eucharist is a first celebration. Everyday is a victory in God’s love to overcome difficulties and darkness. Simplicity, generosity and trust, not only in victory but also in failures, and in the successes of life’s uncertainties. We allow ourselves to be born in every difficulty,” he pointed out.

The superior general of the Order of Discalced Carmelite said this as he noted the difficulties hurdled by the four missionary nuns, who founded Carmel in Jaro, but took it with “simplicity and generosity.”

He added that the mission of Carmel “consists of silence and gratuitous love.”

“Carmel would like to offer love without reward and even without others noticing it,” he said.

Thanking God for the gift of the foundation and centenary of Carmel in the Philippines, Marquez said: “The past, present and the future come together in every liturgy to celebrate the victory of God’s love. A yesterday of grace, today as the beginning and birth, and the future of trust in the mercy of God.

Nuns hidden life ‘exposed’

Contemplative nuns stay within the four walls of the monastery to pray. But during the event, they mingled with their Carmelite brothers and sisters and with the public to celebrate the milestone.

To this, Jaro Carmel Mother Superior Teresa Josephine of Jesus and Mary, OCD, said: “Our hidden life is exposed today as this very rare occasion of this 100th anniversary foundation [of Carmel in Jaro]. It cannot be kept under a bushel basket but must be set on a hill that others may see how good the Lord is.”

“Bishop McCloskey planted the seed of Carmel with great trustt in the power of prayer,” she added.

She said the valiant founding sisters from France and Vietnam, and all who dedicated their lives since the foundation have watered the seed, but it was God who made the seeds grow.

She announced that from the first Carmelite monastery in the Philippines, there are now 22 Carmel monasteries all over the country, and “even extended its branches abroad” like in Cape Town South Africa, and in Ghana, Africa.”

Some Carmel nuns from from Hue, Vietnam, and Saint Moor in France; Kuching, Malaysia; and China, attended the celebration.

The centenary’s guests also include Mother May Catherine of Christ, president of the Philippine Federation of Discalced Carmelite Nuns; OCD Definitor General Fr. Christianus Surinono; Jaro Archbishop Jose Romeo Lazo; Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma; Bishop Rolando Tria Tirona, OCD; and Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas, among others.

After the Mass at the monastery chapel, the Carmelite friars and nuns visited the tombs of nuns to be one with them on the historic day.

Image credits: Archdiocese of Jaro photo , Lyn Resurreccion and Jaro Carmel Website, Archdiocese of Zamboanga website/Wikipedia CC by SA 4.0 and Archbishop of Jaro , Archdiocese of Jaro





