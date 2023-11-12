St. Benilde kicks San Sebastián out of Final Four race

College of St. Benilde drew strength from its gang rebounding as it repulsed and eliminated a pesky San Sebastian College, 78-68, yesterday and boosted its Final Four stock in NCAA Season 99 at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

The Blazers got their doses of boards from the unlikely sources as guards Miguel Oczon and Robi Nayve outrebounded everyone, including their taller, more athletic front court that snared them their 10th win against five defeats, which was good for No. 3.

Oczon and Nayve each plucked 10 rebounds as CSB outrebounded SSC, 58-47.

The pair complimented their strong defensive game by finishing with 13 points apiece as the Blazers ousted the Stags, who fell to 5-10, from the Final Four race.

“Very happy they were really boxing out,” said CSB coach Charles Tiu of the gutsy Oczon-Nayve duo. “It’s good now that I can challenge my bigs to rebound more than the guards.”

“Overall, it was a good rebounding game,” he added.

Reigning MVP Will Gozum reclaimed his starting spot after coming off the bench for several games due to lackadaisical effort and was pretty solid on this one with 14 points, eight caroms and four assists.

Tiu, however, stressed the importance of a collective team effort.

“I thought Roby (Nayve) played well, bounced back from a poor performance last game, Michael Mara played one of the better games of his young career,” said Tiu of Mara’s 12-point, eight-rebound and one-block game.

“It has to be a team effort,” he added.

It truly was.

Mark Omega hit the biggest shot of his life as University of Perpetual Help snatched an 81-80 victory from Lyceum of the Philippines U yesterday that enhanced its NCAA Season 99 Final Four bid at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

Down by two points and the shot clock running down, skipper Jelo Razon found an open Omega, who launched and banged in the gigantic triple that turned out the game-winner as the Altas shut down the Pirates in the final 2.3 seconds.

It sent the Las Pinas-based dribblers to their fourth win in row and eighth overall against seven defeats.

More importantly, it put UPHSD in prime position to jostle for a Final Four berth.

“Hindi ako makapaniwala nagawa ko, sobra saya hindi ko mapaliwanag ang saya ko,” said an emotional 23-year-old Cagayan Valley native, who wound up with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

And that shot wasn’t a fluke though as Omega has made three of his six attempts there.

It was a titanic shot by Omega that sank the Pirates’ ship, ending their five-game rampage and sputtering to 11-4.

It also produced heroes in Christian Pagaran (14 points), Jun Roque (14 points, 11 boards) and Cyrus Nitura (18 points, nine caroms and nine dimes).

But none was bigger than Omega when UPHSD needed it most.

Mapua relied on its lockdown defense in the fourth quarter and Paolo Hernandez’s clutch three-pointer as it edged San Beda, 71-69, for the solo lead.

The Cardinals held the Lions to just five points in the final period to erase a double-digit deficit and then Hernandez drained the three-pointer off a JC Recto feed in the final 32 seconds that turned out the game-winner.

San Beda had a chance to steal the win but Yulkien Andrada’s three-point attempt from the right baseline hit only the side of the board as Mapua reclaimed the top spot with a 12-3 card.

The Lions lived and died from the three-point line as they missed all but of the nine shots they took in the final canto after draining six of seven in the quarter before.

The result sent San Beda crashing from No. 4 to No. 5 with an 8-6 record.