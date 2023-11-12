Salem triumphs in close finish, Ramo wins in Ironman Puerto Princesa

SATAR SALEM delivered a performance for the ages in capturing the men’s overall individual crown—edging Chinese Junyu Cao via the slimmest of margins—as Leyann Ramo completed Tri SND Barracuda’s domination by ruling the women’s race of the Ironman 70.3 Puerto Princesa City on Sunday.

Salem breasted the tape in four hours, 22 minutes and 25 seconds, barely beating Cao by a mere 48 seconds.

Coming in second to Dutchman Eric van der Linden after the swim and almost a minute ahead of Cao, Salem remained in that spot after the bike race with Linden in control.

But the 2022 Sun Life 5150 Bohol champion poured it all out in the run where he wore down Linden and held off Cao’s charge in one of closest results in Ironman Philippines editions.

Salem, who toiled for the whole season to get a crack at this crown, clocked 29:08 in the swim., 02:22:31 on his bike and 1:26:40 in the run. He also beat last year’s winner John Alcala (4:32:20) in the grueling 1.9-km swim, 90-km bike and 21.1-km run race held under overcast skies.

Cao timed 30:04 in swim, gained on Salem in the bike with 2:21:40 but came up short in the closing leg with a 1:26:39 clocking.

“I feel very happy to win this race. I’ve been eyeing on this for the whole year and now it came true. With all the hard training, it finally bore fruit,” said Salem, who strategically reserved his strength during the swim and bike legs then let it all out in the closing stage.

“I made sure I didn’t make the same mistakes that I did last year. Now, I made sure to reserve some strength to the push for the run part,” said the Lanao del Norte ace, who struggled to finish 17th last year.

“The most challenging part was the run because Cao was really close behind and was also determined to win,” said Salem, who pocketed the top P60,000 put up by Puerto Princesa Mayor Lucilo Bayron. “The last two kilometers was crucial because Cao was also pressing hard to catch up and I can feel him behind. But I pushed the hardest.”

Linden, who topped the punishing full Ironman Philippines in Subic last June, settled for third in 4:24:41 with leg times of 28:52 (swim), 2:22:30 (bike) and 1:28:48 (run).

Alcala, meanwhile, failed to recover from a 35:35 swim start and ended up fifth behind Mervin Santiago in 4:29:25 with times of 2:23:51 in bike and 1:26:34 in run. Santiago clocked 4:28:40 with leg times of 33:00 in swim, 2:19:50 in bike and 1:31:00 in run.

Ramo spiked Tri SND Barracuda’s romp in individual competition as she dominated her side in 05:02:56 with leg clocking of 29:39 (swim), 02:41:18 (bike) and 01:47:44 (run).

Ramo placed second to absentee Ling Er Choo of Singapore, who won last year’s inaugurals in 04:57:46. She took command early and never yielded the lead to beat Grace Banzon by almost 27 minutes and likewise won P60,000.

Banzon timed 05:29:23, including 34:51 in swim, 02:44:05 in bike and 02:04:49 in run, while American Catherine Wood placed third in 05:36:26 with leg times of 41:07 (swim), 02:56:58 (bike) and 01:49:54 (run).

Chloe Jane Ong timed 05:38:47 for fourth while Brazil’s A Nunez Muellerroger clocked 05:41:00 for fifth in the event organized by The Ironman Group/Sunrise Events Inc, and served as first-time host to Asia TriClub and Relay Championship.