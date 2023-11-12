Prince William: Deeper global cooperation can win the fight vs illegal wildlife trafficking

SINGAPORE—Britain’s Prince William said Monday that seven countries—Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, Singapore, Britain and the United States—have committed at a wildlife summit to deepen their intelligence-sharing and other cooperation to combat money laundering by international gangs engaged in the illegal wildlife trade.

Speaking at the United for Wildlife Summit in Singapore, the Prince of Wales said the wildlife population around the world has plummeted by almost 70 percent over the past 50 years.

“From here in Southeast Asia to North America, the Amazon to Africa, traffickers in more than 150 countries are developing more sophisticated networks to smuggle wildlife products across air, land and sea,” he said.

“They feed a global black market that has made flora and fauna the fourth most-traded illegal commodity in the world, worth up to $20 billion,” he added.

Joint investigations will lead to more high-value seizures and arrests, he said. The charity hopes to include more governments in the effort.

“We know where the animals are being poached; we know the routes through which they are illegally transported; we know the financial systems that criminal networks are exploiting to finance their trade; and we know the main markets that are fueling the demand for it,” he said. “This is a battle that can and must be won.”

He said criminal gangs that traffic rhino horn, tiger paws and pangolin scales are part of the same highly organized gangs that traffic drugs, arms and people.

Such criminal convergence has made the illegal wildlife trade a human crisis as more than 1,500 rangers, including over 600 in Asia, have died in the line of duty, he said.

United for Wildlife was created by William’s Royal Foundation charity.

William told the conference that his wife, Kate, couldn’t join him on his four-day visit as she has to help their eldest son, George, “through his first set of major exams.” The royal couple last visited Singapore in 2012.

William, 41, is in Singapore for the annual The Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, the first to be held in Asia. William and his charity launched the global competition in 2020 to promote innovative solutions and technologies to combat global warming and protect the planet.

Winners were named on November 7 in five categories: nature protection, clean air, ocean revival, waste elimination and climate change. The 15 finalists represented six continents and were selected from 1,300 nominees.

The winners, who each won €1 million ($1.2 million) to scale up their innovations, are:

# Acción Andina, for a community-based initiative in South American bringing tens of thousands of local and indigenous people together to restore high forests in the Andes mountain;

# India’s S4S Technologies, for solar-powered dryers and processing equipment that helped millions of farmers to preserve their crops and combat food waste;

# Boomitra, for removing emissions and helping boost farmer profits in Asia, South America and Africa by incentivising land restoration through a verified carbon-credit marketplace;

# Hong Kong company GRST, for developing a way to make batteries for electric vehicles pollute less and are easier to recycle;

# Global non-profit organization WildAid Marine Program, for working with governments to bolster enforcement to deter illegal fishing and strengthen ocean conservation.

“Our winners and all our finalists remind us that, no matter where you are on our planet, the spirit of ingenuity, and the ability to inspire change, surrounds us all,” William said.

The winners were chosen by a 13-member council that includes Jordan’s Queen Rania, Chinese business magnate Jack Ma, British fashion designer Stella McCartney, broadcaster David Attenborough, World Trade Organization chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweale and former NBA star Yao Ming.

Apart from the prize money, all 15 finalists will receive a year of technical support and resources to help them accelerate and expand their work.

The other finalists included a US. company that recycle polycotton fabrics, which makes up half of all textile waste; a program to plant, grow and digitally track trees in Sierra Leone’s capital Freetown, where 70 percent of trees have been cut down; an anti-smog movement in Poland, which has the dirtiest air in Europe; and a UK company making low-emission tires for electric vehicles.

Actors Hannah Waddingham and Sterling K. Brown co-hosted the event, that was attended by wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin and celebrities, including Oscar winner Cate Blanchett and actors Lana Condor and Nomzamo Mbatha.

Earlier on Monday, William met Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to thank them for hosting the ceremony.

An avid sportsman, William also took time for dragon boating, a popular local sport. He paddled with athletes from the British Dragons club to the steady beat of a drummer standing in the bow.

“I was lucky enough to be sitting next to him, and he is just a really nice guy,” said Laura Greenwood, a member of the British Dragons. “He has dragon boated before, so he felt kind of confident in what he was doing.”

Image credits: AP/Vincent Thian





