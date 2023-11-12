Pacquiao wants Marcial to fight in Manila

BOXING icon Manny Pacquiao expressed interest in Olympic bronze medalist Eumir Felix Marcial figuring in his fifth professional fight before Filipino fans in February.

Marcial is 4-0 as a pro since 2020 and fights under Pacquiao’s MP Promotions. He also qualified for the Paris Olympics with his silver medal from the Hangzhou Asian Games last month.

“It’s definitely exciting on my part when I heard that the Senator wanted to arrange a fight here for me in Manila under MP Promotions,” Marcial told BusinessMirror over the weekend.

Marcial and his wife Princess joined MP Promotions head Sean Gibbons in giving Pacquiao a visit in his Forbes Park home last Friday.

The former senator told Marcial and Gibbons of his desire to have the pride of Zamboanga City to fight for the first time on local soil after his gold medal stint in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

“There are many Filipinos who like to see me fight here,” said Marcial, who turned 28 only last October 29.

“He [Marcial] was congratulated by the Senator personally after bagging a silver medal in the Asian Games and making it to the Olympics for the second time,” said Gibbons, adding the Marcials took the opportune time to presend the Asian Games silver medal to Pacquiao.

“Senator Pacquiao was so excited to see Eumir and gave him some boxing tips,” Gibbons added.

Marcial expects to return to Las Vegas soon to resume training.

“My training stays in the US because its ideal place to train there not only for my pro fights but also for my Olympic campaign,” Marcial said.

Marcial is lined up for two professional fights before the Paris Olympics that start in July.