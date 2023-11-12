Israelis forfeit match at home

NYON, Switzerland—Israel’s national team in women’s soccer forfeited home-field advantage to opponents in two upcoming Nations League games as it seeks neutral venues during the war with Hamas.

UEFA said Israel’s games against Kazakhstan and Armenia intended to be home and away will now be played as double-headers in the capital cities Astana and Yerevan, respectively, between November 23 and December 2.

UEFA said a third “home” game for the Israeli women, against Estonia, will be played December 5 at the home of Hungarian club Puskás Akadémia.

That stadium is in the village of Felcsút closely tied to the country’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. It also will stage two key European Championship qualifying games next week for the Israeli men’s team.

Israel has five games to play in its Women’s Nations League third-tier group after starting in September with a 5-0 win at Estonia.

Israel will play Kazakhstan on November 23 and November 26, then Armenia on November 29 and December 2. Only the November 26 game will be played without fans, UEFA said.

The Israel-Armenia game was originally scheduled in September then postponed when the Armenian team did not travel during the country’s military conflict with neighboring Azerbaijan. AP