EJ, Meggie, Annie or Gilas: Who’s your top pick for ’23?

THE top performers in Philippine sports in the year about to end will be honored by the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) during the traditional Awards Night on January 29 at the Diamond Hotel.

Hangzhou Asian Games gold medal winners EJ Obiena, Meggie Ochoa, Annie Ramirez and Gilas Pilipinas lead the long list of achievers to be recognized by the country’s oldest media organization headed Nelson Beltran, sports editor of the Philippine Star.

The four, together with the national women’s football team now known as the Filipinas, are vying for the prestigious Athlete of the Year trophy.

Obiena’s golden record in pole vault, the two-pronged triumph of Ochoa and Ramirez in jiu-jitsu and Gilas Pilipinas’s epic march to regain basketball supremacy in Asia marked the country’s four gold, two silver and 12 bronze medals finish in the 19th edition of the games in China where the Philippines booked its highest finish in the quadrennial competitions since finishing 14th in Hiroshima 29 years ago.

The Filipinas, on the other hand, made history following their debut in the FIFA Women’s World Cup in New Zealand in a campaign which the team made even more memorable with a stunning 1-0 victory over host New Zealand through the breakthrough goal of Sarina Bolden.

In a year like no other in Philippine sports history, the Asian Games and Southeast Asian Games—along with the Para Games for both regions—were both on the same year following the adjustments in the hosting of the four major competitions because of the pandemic.

That said, it’s a guaranteed star-studded Awards Night.

The country’s top two sports officials—Philippine Sports Commission chairman Richard Bachmann and Philippine Olympic Committee President Abraham Tolentino—are expected to grace the formal affair and lead the local sports community in honoring the best and brightest of 2023.

Also be handed out by sports editors and writers from mainstream broadsheets, tabloids and online platforms are the Lifetime Achievement Award, Executive of the Year, President’s Award, National Sports Association of the Year, Mr. Basketball, Ms. Volleyball, Ms. Football and the Tony Siddayao Awards.

Major Awards and citations to athletes, officials and entities will also be given out.