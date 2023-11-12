Ateneo snaps NU’s 7-seasonreign in UAAP badminton

ATENEO completed its domination of National University (NU) with a 3-2 victory in University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 86 badminton finals action where the Katipunan-based team also retained the women’s crown a the Centro Atletico Badminton Center in Cubao.

The title-clinching triumph came after Ateneo broke NU’s 60-tie winning streak in the league last Wednesday.

The Blue Eagles also pulled off the sweep with Manuel V. Pangilinan, and avid badminton player and chair of the Philippine Badminton Association, cheering from the sidelines with Ateneo board of Trustee Frederick Go.

“I’m very happy with how the boys performed. I always knew that they had it in them and they finally showed it,” Ateneo head coach Kennie Asuncion said.

Ateneo also won the women’s crown for the fourth straight season at the expense of University of the Philippines (UP), 3-1, with Mika De Guzman and Jochelle Alvarez leading the victory.

Freshman Lance Vargas, 19 and No. 4 in the national rankings, beat No. 2 Mark Velasco in a thrilling final match for the match and the championship, 10-21, 21-9, 21-13—Ateneo’s first since Season 76.

“I was shocked by my performance, but my mindset heading into the game was just do my best and whatever the outcome is I will just enjoy the game,” the Bacolod-born student-athlete said.

Captain Arthur Salvado Jr. and Lyrden Laborte gave Ateneo a huge 2-0 advantage after taking the first two singles matches, with Salvado making quick work of Zed Monterubio, 21-12, 21-17, and Laborte scoring a 17-21, 21-3, 21-4 reversal against rookie MJ Perez.

National team pool members Julius Villabrille and James Villarante put NU on the board with a 21-15, 21-16 sweep of Salvado and Vargas with Season 85 MVP Solomon Padiz Jr. and Perez setting up the decider with a 21-13, 21-14 win over Laborte and Charles Bagasbas.

The other members of the Ateneo team were co-captain Justin Vanzuela, Allen Penute, Cody Torres and Earl Nathan Santos.

De Guzman and Alvarez, meanwhile, were crowned co-Most Valuable Players in the women’s division.

“I’m very happy of how we played with heart not just today, but throughout the season,” Ateneo captain and two-time MVP De Guzman said. “As I always say, when you play with heart, you can never go wrong,”

De Guzman and Alvarez flexed their dominance over UP captains Andrea Abalos and Patricia De Dios, 21-7, 21-12, in the second doubles match to secure the tiara.

Ateneo pushed its tally to seven championships in the women’s division, one behind UP.