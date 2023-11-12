A lotta of Bull

IT’S been 25 years since the Chicago Bulls won their last National Basketball Association (NBA) title. They have been seemingly on this endless cycle of rebuilding, putting together a talented team, then blowing it up, then rebuilding again.

Since they allowed Phil Jackson and company to ride into the sunset after the 1998 season, the Bulls have had 12 coaches. Twelve. That is like one every two years.

Phil posted a 545-193 record. The only other coach to post a winning record since was Tom Thibodeau (255-139) who had some really good teams that came close to annexing a seventh title.

Aside from Tom, they had some good coaches. Scott Skiles was better than people figured. Fred Hoiberg did start well. Now, they have Billy Donovan.

Tom and Billy know how to win. Tom was the only coach post-PhilJax to win a NBA Coach of the Year Award for the franchise.

How I wish I covered them on a regular basis to understand how it works for the coaches so I can have more informed thoughts and opinions about what worked for them and what didn’t.

As a young boy, I was a fan of the Philadelphia 76ers. When the Sixers traded away Moses Malone and tried to send Julius Erving away, I was devastated. I decamped for the Bulls in 1985 and their young and tantalizing star in Michael Jordan. I remained a Bulls fan until they dealt Jimmy Butler away in 2017.

Although they got Zach LaVine in that trade and I have been a fan of the latter even while he was at Minnesota, I thought they gave up too early on Jimmy Buckets.

And the Bulls have made a career of these mistakes. In 1999, they traded away Toni Kukoc. I was so angry then I nearly renounced my allegiance to Chicago. They let go of Elton Brand and Ron Artest. In my opinion, they did not have the patience to see Tyson Chandler and Eddy Curry develop. They managed to get Dwyane Wade and even Pau Gasol but were unable to hold on to them or even surround them with the talent they deserved. Furthermore, in hindsight, they also let go too early Lauri Markannen. Now, there is even word they will let go of Alex Caruso.

When they got DeMar DeRozan three seasons ago along with Caruso and Lonzo Ball to make sweet music with LaVine and Nikola Vucevic. They also had Ayo Dosunmu, Coby Jones, and Derrick Jones.

They were great until the injuries started piling up. In the play-offs, they did not make it past the first round.

The following year, injuries and bad luck saw them miss the play-offs.

Today, they are 3-6. I still think they have a good enough line-up. To win. Yes, to win. They did add Andre Drummond.

Caruso has been the heart of this Bulls team on both ends of the floor. He is that vocal leader and the guy who takes charge when things are frittering away. Players who give a damn as opposed to collecting a paycheck are hard to find.

Even if I have returned to the Sixers, I find it hard to not follow the Bulls. It is not a force of habit. I still give a crap about them.

Oh, the Sixers. In comparison, the Bulls are a model franchise. I guess I am a sucker for pain.

Until they trade Caruso away.