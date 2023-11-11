Young leaders to represent PHL in Asean-Japan exchange project

Eleven promising leaders will hoist the country’s flag in the 47th Ship for Southeast Asian and Japanese Youth Program (SSEAYP) in Tokyo from November 29 to December 8.

This year’s exchange program also marks five decades of Asean-Japan Friendship and Cooperation.

“What can the youth do in the new era of cooperation commemorating the 50th Year of Asean-Japan Friendship and Cooperation?” will be this year’s theme, as major United Nations Sustainable Development Goals will be discussed—including quality education, gender equality and women’s empowerment, energy, climate change, economic growth and sustainable communities, as well as good health and well-being.

This year’s Philippine Participating Youths (PPY) introduced the batch name “Silay” —a Filipino expression that signifies the pinnacle of anticipation for the dawn of a promising future after a period of hardship.

According to a statement, Silay is a poignant reminder that SSEAYP’s return to a face-to-face format gives a sense of renewed hope, as the Filipino youth involved in the program are given access to new avenues for growth and great expectations of catching a glimpse of what lies ahead through this diplomatic exchange.

Batch Silay brings together a diverse delegation, representing various sectors such as educators, students, government employees, and nongovernment organization officers. It is headed by National Leader Jogepons Ruloma: a public servant, registered environmental planner, and a licensed professional teacher from Bohol. He will be joined by PPY representing the three major island-groups of the Philippines. For Luzon: Verna Abby Catusalem (Aurora, appointed youth leader), Aldrine Anzures (Manila), Brian de los Santos (Masbate), and Justine Angelica Orbe (Bataan). For Visayas: Leyden Sta. Isabel (Negros Occidental), Kingsley De Los Santos (Iloilo), and Wilfred Paller (Aklan). For Mindanao: Raymark Estael (Agusan del Sur, appointed assistant youth leader), Abdulfarid Guinomla (Cotabato), and Hilton Soberano (Davao).

The country, through the National Youth Commission, will be sending these Philippine Youth Ambassadors of Goodwill to Japan. The young “envoys” will participate in a wide range of activities for 10 days, including homestays, immersion programs, cultural presentations, field studies, collaborative discussions with international counterparts, courtesy visits, and attendance at the anniversary reception marking the Asean-Japan Friendship and Cooperation’s 50th year.

Established in 1974 and organized by Japan’s Cabinet Office, in cooperation with the region’s member-states, SSEAYP is an international cultural-exchange program cultivating an enduring spirit of camaraderie and linkages among participating nations.

Follow SSEAYP Phils. on Facebook, or e-mail sseaypph47@gmail.com and be updated on its activities.