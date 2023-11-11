UST, Climate Change Commission seal pact for climate innovation, sustainability

THE University of Santo Tomas (UST) and the Climate Change Commission (CCC) have agreed to solidify their commitment to drive climate innovation and sustainability.

As the lead government agency mandated to coordinate and monitor climate-change programs in the Philippines, CCC has teamed up with UST—one of the country’s top educational institutions—to strengthen efforts in addressing the impacts of climate change, while enhancing the climate resilience of local communities.

Through lectures, seminars and workshops, the CCC-UST partnership will facilitate knowledge exchange and capacity-building to enhance climate literacy, as well as nurture future leaders in the field of climate science.

The linkage will also be a platform for sustainable entrepreneurship, fostering tie-ups and initiatives that will promote environmentally conscious business practices.

“Through capacity building and education, CCC and UST will collaborate to create educational programs that equip our youth with the knowledge and skills needed to raise awareness about climate change and empower them to take action toward a more sustainable future—making that all-important link between technological development, innovation, research and development from the academic community to the local communities,” Vice Chairperson and Executive Director Robert E.A. Borje of CCC said during the signing of the agreement in mid-October.

“Our key areas of collaboration include research, knowledge-sharing, and expert exchanges through academic lectures, seminars, training workshops, and even short courses,” UST rector and president Fr. Richard Ang said. “We can make a big difference in climate-change mitigation and adaptation strategies through our joint efforts.”

After the cooperation-agreement signing, the commission gained insights into UST’s restoration efforts and witnessed the dedication of its experts in preserving historical library collections, which falls under non-economic loss and damage.

Non-economic loss and damage is a term referring to the intangible and irreplaceable cultural, historical, and social heritage that are lost or damaged due to climate-change impacts.

“Our partnership with UST can go beyond research and development. It can also include preserving our cultural heritage in the face of climate challenges,” Borje said. “Witnessing the restoration efforts first-hand [boosts our determination to safeguard our historical collections and ensure] they will be seen by generations to come.”

The collaboration brings together the commission’s expertise in policy formulation and program implementation, plus the university’s renowned faculty and research community.

Both institutions endeavor to drive transformative climate actions, support local communities, and foster a more sustainable future for all. PNA

Image credits: PNA/CCC





