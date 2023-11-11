Stock Knowledge is one of WEF’s 2023 ‘tech pioneers’

PHILIPPINES-based edtech startup company Stock Knowledge, which provides a gamified immersive and adaptive-learning platform, was selected among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) “Technology Pioneers.”

This as the WEF announced its selection of the “100 Most Promising Technology Pioneers:” companies that are tackling issues such as sustainability, climate change and health care. Stock Knowledge was among the winners of this year’s cohort, which included representation of 31 economies from six continents.

Stock Knowledge utilizes augmented reality, virtual reality, games and artificial intelligence to create a fun, engaging, interactive and effective learning experience. It also helps teachers deliver lessons efficiently, as it reduces the need for extensive unpaid private consultations from students, as well as discussions outside classroom hours while streamlining lesson preparation.

The WEFs Technology Pioneers are early-stage firms driving new technologies and innovation, and are poised to significantly impact businesses and society.

“We are excited to welcome Stock Knowledge to our 2023 cohort of Technology Pioneers,” said Verena Kuhn, who is the WEF’s head of Innovator Communities. “Stock Knowledge and its fellow pioneers are at the forefront of innovation and disruption needed to help us solve the world’s most pressing issues. We look forward to their contribution to the forum’s content work that brings together the public and private sector in [jointly tackling] these global issues.”

As a Technology Pioneer, Stock Knowledge CEO Anna Marie Benzon was invited to engage with the WEF and work with global leaders in helping address key industry and societal issues. Other pioneers will also be invited to join the forum’s events and discussions throughout the year, which will bring together leading stakeholders from the public and private sector.

Stock Knowledge said it remains steadfast in its commitment to help and empower students, teachers, as well as local and global education decision-makers.

This year’s Technology Pioneer cohort included startups from 31 economies, with a third led by a woman-chief executive. China had the second-highest representation with 12 technology pioneers, behind the United States with 29.