Smart gets Southern Tagalog HEIs online

SMART Communications recently boosted the digital capabilities of the student-activity centers of Emilio Aguinaldo College-Cavite (EACC) and Laguna State Polytechnic University (LSPU)-San Pablo City in Laguna with free Smart Bro-powered Wi-Fi hubs.

“Smart empowers students to live their passions through digital connectivity,” said Senior Manager for Go-To-Market and Subscriber Management Antonette Orpilla at Smart. “The Smart Bro hangout spot not only gives them the platform to showcase their creativity, but it also helps them with school requirements.”

Orpilla added that the telco firm provided the higher educational institutions’ (HEIs) starter kits that include a foldable back wall, charging stations and Wi-Fi table toppers to enable students to surf the Internet easily through Smart Bro Pocket Wi-Fi.

The Smart official claimed that the Wi-Fi gadget is the students’ greatest companion for their on-the-go digital lifestyle, providing them great freedom and mobility to connect anytime, anywhere.

Further, she shared that students may connect a maximum of 10 devices at a time to a Smart Bro Pocket Wi-Fi. She said it is best loaded with packages like “UnliData 699,” which boasts of unlimited data for 30 days through the new Smart App.

“Fast and stable Internet connection inside the school is important for our blended learning needs,” said Shane Steven Harold Tamil, who is the EACC Central Student Council’s president. “The Smart Bro Hangout gives me access to connectivity, and a spot to charge my devices.”

“The student activity center has been the go-to-place for our students to work on their assignments in-between classes,” said Dr. Alberto Castillo, who is LSPU-San Pablo City’s Office of Student Affairs chairperson. “We are grateful that Smart has also provided Smart Bro Pocket Wi-Fi devices that give them Internet access.”

The telco had previously rolled out Smart Bro Hangout Spots in Metro Manila, Visayas and Mindanao.