Shein addresses controversies regarding sustainability and copyright infringement

Without a doubt, Shein is the most controversial fashion brand in the world. The brand has been accused of wasteful throwaway fashion, of maintaining sweatshops, and low pay and long hours for its workers, including children. Another issue against Shein is copyright theft.

While Shein is a web-based brand, it is also on the Internet that it is often called out. Founded in 2008 in China, Shein is one of the biggest online shopping platforms, with a whopping $100 billion in sales in 2022.

Some members of the Philippine media got to meet Shein’s global PR director Charlene Lee and she answered some of our questions.

First, Lee said the brand doesn’t own any factories and is working with third-party manufacturers. She said the company employs third-party auditing firms to make sure the workers are working under humane conditions via unannounced audits. These auditing companies, said Lee, are SGS, Openview Service Limited, Intertek, and Bureau Veritas.

“There is a Shein Supplier Code of Conduct that includes compliance requirements related to health and safety, environment, labor, and social welfare,” said Lee, who categorically said that Shein’s manufacturing facility partners do not employ children.

“The Code of Conduct ensures the vendors in our ecosystem provide safe and dignified working and living conditions for their workers,” she said.

Lee also pointed out that Shein is headquartered in Singapore and while it sells to many territories, China is not one of them.

As for copyright infringement, Lee had this to say: “The moment somebody actually says, ‘Oh, you know, this looks like a copy of something else,’ we immediately take it down. And then we do our investigation.

“How IP tracking works around the world is that there are databases. If you’re not registered in the database, it’s very difficult because the world is huge. We have no more geographical boundaries. There

are situations where things might slip through the cracks. But what we do is the moment we’re alerted to this, we take it down, even before investigating and things like that.”

Lee also talked about sustainability.

“We are reducing the amount of plastics. We are increasing the number of what we call ‘preferred materials.’ Preferred materials could be things like recycled polyester. It could be fabrics that we sourced that are left over from other brands. We have an exchange [program] that’s currently in the US and it’s being trialed for Europe as well. Bit by bit, we’re going to roll it out around the world. And this is the platform that allows for second-hand exchange, barter, and sale of our products,” said Lee.

In the Philippines, Shein is seeing growth in the homeware and beauty segment under the brand Sheglam.

PULP STUDIOS PRODUCES 1ST MOVIE

A distinguished entertainment brand with a 25-year legacy in the Philippine music industry, Pulp recently launched Pulp Studios, its first venture into producing films.

Pulp began in 1999 with the launch of Pulp Magazine, a music magazine. Its first decade in the industry was marked by memorable music events such as Pulp Summer Slam, now Southeast Asia’s longest-running rock and metal festival. Pulp also established a subsidiary, Pulp Live World Productions Inc., in 2010. It was also the year that the company staged the first K-pop concert in the Philippines. I will never forget that my daughter and I got to watch K-pop boy group Super Junior, which was the first time a group from Korea performed in a concert at the Araneta Coliseum.

Pulp Live World made its mark by organizing unique, themed shows and festivals. They’ve hosted global music icons such as Aerosmith, Cyndi Lauper and Kelly Clarkson, introduced bands like All Time Low and The Maine, and showcased K-pop sensations including BTS, BLACKPINK, Super Junior, Stray Kids, NCT and Enhypen. Pulp has also brought international actors like Kim Seon Ho and Lee Jong-suk to the Philippine stage. By the way, my daughter and my best friend Gianna were in the audience at the Kelly Clarkson concert when Vernon Go proposed to Happee Sy. Who are Vernon and Happee? We’ll get to that later. I am inserting myself in this narrative to show how Pulp has touched my family’s life.

Pulp Studios wants to be a significant player in the global film industry. Central to Pulp Studios is its commitment to storytelling. The company’s debut film Ma’am Chief is inspired by the rich tapestry of stories shared between artists and fans. It is an original creation by Pulp COO Happee Sy Go, who is now married to Vernon Go.

The film introduces a novel hero to the Philippines and the world and features a stellar cast, including comedy sensation Melai Cantiveros-Francisco, Alora Sasam, and Karylle Tatlonghari, complemented by surprise cameos. The action-comedy follows a policewoman on a secret mission to South Korea, disguising herself as a tour guide to apprehend a fugitive.

Scheduled for release on November 15, 2023, Ma’am Chief represents a pivotal moment for PULP Studios as it debuts in filmmaking.

“Working on Ma’am Chief: Shakedown in Seoul has been an exhilarating journey. The fusion of Filipino and Korean cultures in this film is something truly special. I’m thrilled about how it turned out and am very eager to share this unique cinematic experience with the public. I genuinely hope audiences will embrace the film with as much love and enthusiasm as we poured into creating it,” said Happee.

Image credits: @Mrandmrsfrancisco on Instagram and @belle_mariano on Instagram





