Quirino’s quaint quintessence

There’s an age-old idiomatic expression which says “don’t put your eggs in one basket.”

But when Quirino Province reopened its local tourism industry last year, it challenged conventional wisdom and put all it had into one proverbial basket to offer visitors a loadful of happy experiences and fond memories. With the Department of Tourism’s help, it crafted the Basket of Happiness Circuit composed of must-see spots which were already emerging tourist drawers.

Quirino Provincial Capitol Building and Quirino Watersports Complex

Regarded as a tourism frontier in northern Luzon, this quaint destination may not be your usual go-to place, and it takes a special breed of travelers to venture into this rather crude but exciting hideaway.

The good news is that the provincial government and community stakeholders have made tourism among its priority programs, and that it’s accessible by public transport via the Cagayan Valley Road or the less-traveled road of Aurora province.

If you’re wondering what’s in store for you, below are the quintessential “goodies” it has placed in one basket for every traveler’s enjoyment.

Aglipay Caves and Panagdadapun Festival Street Dance presentation

Ganano Falls. Situated in the gateway town of Diffun, it boasts of a voluminous 100-foot drop and passes through three smaller cascades which have wide and deep cool basins.

The trek starts at Baguio Village where visitors pass through Bagnes Nature Park for a lunch of Kankanaey tribal specialties such as tinumbo (rice steamed in bamboo) and kiniing (smoked meat) after the tour. You can also sink your teeth at tubikoy, a local pie which is a mix of tupig, biko and tikoy.

Quirino Watersports Complex. Tucked in the 110-hectare provincial center in Cabarroguis, this recreational enclave is a full-course world-class and tournament-grade spring-fed wakepark, with lodging, pavilion and infinity pool, and needless to say, the best of its kind in the north.

Further up is the Motocross Mountain, the playground of extreme motorcycle riders in the crowd-drawing Quirino Motorismo which roared to a grand comeback last summer.

The core of the sprawling complex is the tree-lined hilltop Capitol Building whose sunlit atrium dome bears the bust relief of former President Elpidio Quirino, to whom the province was named after.

On top of being a government hub, the spic-and-span property is also a nature center with its vast green spaces and facilities, such as the Orchidarium, Tree for Legacy Park, Bamboo Eco-Park, plant nurseries, and lake which is tempting for a kayaking nirvana.

Also within the vast enclave is the new rubberized track oval which is the venue for province-wide sporting meets and the annual Panagdadapun Festival which marks the provincial foundation day celebrations.

For a glimpse of Quirino’s checkered past, walk into the Provincial Museum and Library which has a decent compendium of ethnographic items and memorabilia of prominent locals. For the obligatory pasalubong for family and friends, fill your basket with native crafts and food stuff at the One Town, One Product (OTOP) Center which gathered all the local products under one roof.

Aglipay Caves. Named after the revolutionary priest Gregorio Aglipay who is believed to have hidden here during the Filipino-American War, it has eight mapped chambers which are ideal even for newbie cavers. The caves have hollow and fragile draws, amazing drapers and stunning stalactites which attest to the area’s healthy ecosystem.

Complete your adventure and sleep under the stars at the campsite which has a gazebo, toilet and bathrooms, and cooking area.

After your caving escapade, swing by the nearby Quirino Experiment Station which produces and sells healthy and organic food items, dragon fruit ice cream and dairy products.

Governor’s Rapids. Quirino’s poster image situated in the rugged edges of Maddela town, this is sought-after for the heart-pounding two-hour motorized canoe cruise at a panoramic tributary of the Cagayan River. The rapids ride treats you to amazing sights of massive rockscapes, jagged limestone formations, and rock platforms ideal for river diving.

Midway into the cruise, the boatman will take you inside a cavernous icy spring pool for a rejuvenating dip.

If the adrenaline rush is making you yearn for more action in the water, go whitewater tubing and kayaking which are as exciting as the boat ride itself.

Siitan River Park. Nestled in the outer town of Nagtipunan, it offers a similar escapade where you can marvel at the Bimmapor rock formation which resembles a ship’s hull, and other geological wonders formed by the mighty Sierra Madre mountain ranges.

The spot is superb for motor camping and rugged adventures because of its stunning riverine environment which is punctuated by Landingan Viewpoint, the town’s highest vantage point.

After traversing the circuit of Quirino’s Basket of Happiness, you’ll realize that putting all your eggs in one basket isn’t a bad idea after all.

Image credits: Bernard L Supetran





