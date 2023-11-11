Physically frail senior citizens, PWDs receive food packages

GASAN, Marinduque—The Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO) here announced that the distribution of much-needed grocery items to the elderly and disabled is still ongoing and will continue until all the intended beneficiaries have received their share.

In an interview on Monday, Jhaneth Navarro, who serves as the outreach program’s focal person, said the MSWDO’s effort focuses mainly on senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs) who are already bedridden, and those that are terminally ill.

“The municipal government has been doing this [aid distribution to senior citizens and PWDs] for over five years. This year, however, we are more focused on persons who are already very physically frail,” she said.

Navarro said the distribution of goods officially began on October 16 as part of a belated celebration of the Elderly Filipino Week.

Initially, the goods were being handed out at the municipal hall but then it became apparent that many of the intended beneficiaries were no longer strong enough to receive their goods personally, she said.

“We found out that some of the beneficiaries on our list had already passed away,” she added.

Navarro said municipal employees have resorted to delivering the groceries to the beneficiaries’ residences to ensure the timely delivery of the goods.

The grocery packages contain rice, powdered milk, oatmeal and adult diapers, among other items.

So far, some 100 senior citizens and 26 PWDs across Gasan’s 25 barangays have benefited from the municipal government’s “Assistance to Bedridden Senior Citizens and PWDs” initiative this year.

For his part, Mayor Rolando Tolentino said in a social media post that “this assistance comes with the municipal government’s continued efforts to provide service with a heart to every sector of our society, especially to bedridden PWDs and senior citizens.”

Image credits: Gasan Public Information Office





