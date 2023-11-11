Pacific Link College, Benilde forge pact for Canadian internships

MOTIVATED by a mutual pursuit of honing future hospitality industry leaders, the Pacific Link College (PLC) and the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB) sealed an academic cooperation that allows Filipino students to train in Canada.

A Vancouver-based institution, PLC’s faculty of Hospitality, Tourism, and Culinary Programs is recognized for its supportive environment in preparing international learners for the competitive labor market.

Meanwhile, the Benilde School of Hotel, Restaurant, and Institution Management (SHRIM) is the first and only hotel-school in the country to be awarded a Level-IV accreditation by the Philippine Accrediting Association of Schools, Colleges, and Universities (PAASCU). It was considered as a “Center for Excellence in Hotel and Restaurant Management” by the Commission on Higher Education and the American Hotel & Lodging Educational Institute’s “Certified Guest Service Property.”

The alliance was formalized through a memorandum of agreement signed by PLC’s founder and CEO Tarun Khullar, international director Isaac Oommen and managing Director Roden Santos Mama, with DLS-CSB’s vice chancellor for Academics Angelo Lacson, as well as Center for External Linkages and School of Deaf Education and Applied Studies Center for Partnership and Development director Sherlo Reyes.

Through the collaboration, Benilde SHRIM students may now pursue their extensive internship in the North American country through the “Canadian Workplace Skills: Tourism, Hospitality, and Service Co-op Diploma (CWTSHS),” which will commence in January 2024.

The apprentices will undergo two months of upskilling, settlement, cultural exchange, and professional simulation at the PLC campuses in Metro Vancouver. A 10-month internship in Canada’s five-star hotel properties and resorts will follow suit.

CWTSHS is open to qualified undergraduate and graduate applicants who meet the cumulative grade-point average and are currently enrolled in their respective practicum courses. Alumni from Benilde SHRIM are likewise welcome.

Upon completion, applicants will be conferred a postgraduate diploma from PLC.