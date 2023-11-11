Nurturing a nation of ‘iponaryos’

Let’s be honest, not everyone can become a millionaire in their lifetime, but an “iponaryo”? Well, that’s something that we can easily and should aspire to be.

“Iponaryo” is a term that comes from the Filipino word “ipon,” which means “to save,” and is a play on words that could be likened to “saver” or “one who saves” in English. It’s been popularized by Cebuana Lhuillier in the Philippines as part of their initiative to encourage more Filipinos to save money and promote financial literacy and inclusion, particularly among unbanked and underbanked populations. The “iponaryo” narrative began with the launch of the Cebuana Lhuillier Micro Savings product, a service specifically designed to reach the unbanked and underserved. This initiative marked a pivotal moment in the Philippines’ financial inclusion journey, breaking down barriers that once kept millions from participating in the banking system. But the story of the “iponaryo” extends beyond a mere transaction. It’s become a symbol of hope and progress in the Philippines’ countryside and urban centers alike.

Cebuana Lhuillier Bank (CL Bank) has been on a determined journey to improve its existing products and services through digital technology and digital bank product innovations that make banking more affordable, more accessible, and more convenient.

They know fully well that they play a very crucial role in empowering the unbanked and underbanked members of society. And this includes offering and servicing credit and savings accounts to individuals and MSMEs in rural areas where over half of the Philippines’ 113 million population reside.

CL Bank has augmented its digitized banking efforts to help “iponaryos” in the rural areas. One significant leap is the partnership with BancNet, giving “iponaryos” an expansive reach to their funds through a network of 21,000 ATMs and 114 member banks. Furthermore, through a collaboration with UnionPay, CL Bank has opened the doors for account-holders to a vast array of payment options across 350,000 POS terminals, while ushering in the era of enhanced payment security with contactless technology.

The eCebuana app is the bank’s digital nerve center, empowering “iponaryos” with the prowess of online banking. Features like money transfers via Instapay, utility payments, insurance services, and the upcoming integration of pawning ticket renewal, and jewelry purchases make the app a holistic banking tool.

Adding to the digital suite is the integration of QR Technology within the eCebuana app, streamlining money transfers and retail payments with a secure, seamless experience. In tandem, the provision of debit cards linked to BancNet and UnionPay networks signifies a massive reduction in transaction costs, liberating “iponaryos” from the constraints of physical branch banking.

“Financial inclusion has always been at the core of who we are at Cebuana Lhuillier, and this is reflected in the products and services that we offer the many communities we serve nationwide. The introduction of Cebuana Lhuillier Micro Savings highlighted the importance of accessibility in order to save money, and we made it possible through the many branches of Cebuana Lhuillier nationwide. This allowed many of our kababayans to start saving for their future, no matter how small the amount may be—ultimately taking their first step towards being financially included,” shared Jean Henri Lhuillier, president and CEO of Cebuana Lhuillier and vice chairman of Cebuana Lhuillier Bank.

The iponaryo campaign is more than just a set of digital tools—it’s a holistic approach to financial wellness. Through comprehensive literacy programs and community outreach, CLB educates and equips Filipinos with the knowledge to manage their money wisely. Their innovative BrickTech strategy—melding a robust network of brick-and-mortar branches with cutting-edge technology—ensures that the spirit of the iponaryo reaches every corner of the nation.

Dennis Valdes, president of Cebuana Lhuillier Bank, adds, “When Cebuana Lhuillier Bank was founded more than 20 years ago with its first location in Southern Luzon, we saw first-hand the need for accessibility to financial products and services especially in rural communities. Our micro savings product was our way of ensuring that every Filipino, especially if they live in rural communities or far-away locations, will still have access to a bank, and will still have the opportunity to save for their future. While the recognition we receive is a huge honor, it also encourages us at CLB to further push forward to bring more banking products that continue to be the right fit for every Filipino.”

To support its digital banking innovations, CL Bank conducts “iponaryo” campaign initiatives through more than 3000 Cebuana Lhuillier branches across the country and through CLB’s social media sites. CL Bank also holds out-of-branch activities and financial literacy and wellness programs for the unbanked and underserved Filipinos in remote areas. Through its exclusive BrickTech strategy, an extensive and robust brick-and-mortar footprint expansion combined with the rapid integration of technological innovation to improve services and increase range of products, CL Bank is already playing a major role in the development of countryside communities.

Another company that’s been proactively striving to enhance the accessibility of crucial digital services for Filipinos is Smart Communications. With the Philippines’ digital economy set to grow 20 percent year-on-year between now and 2025, mobile connectivity plays an increasingly central role in how Filipinos access essential services like food, transport, and the purchase of daily items. Smart Communications and Google Cloud recently announced its collaboration, with Searce providing technical implementation support. Under this collaboration, Smart will become one of the first communication services providers (CSPs) in the Asia Pacific region to adopt Telecom Subscriber Insights, Google Cloud’s AI-powered solution that ingests data from various sources, provides contextual insights on subscribers’ propensity to consume services, and presents personalized recommendations to their devices for activation.

By leveraging Telecom Subscriber Insights to analyze customer data securely hosted on Google Cloud, Smart will gain a richer perspective into how Filipinos interact with digital services and the pain points they face in everyday usage—informing the development of services that equip Filipinos to better understand, manage and optimize their mobile data consumption.

Smart will also use Telecom Subscriber Insights to design more inclusive mobile services for subscribers by identifying both patterns and gaps in connectivity. With real-time insights from customer data, Smart could, for instance, help subscribers optimize their data consumption while streaming content by alerting the user to adjust the resolution of their video. Subscribers could also be prompted to top-up their prepaid plan on their device through integrations with local digital payments services, instead of having to locate a physical store to purchase a prepaid load.